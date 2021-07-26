Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has officially started filming. The third installment of the Ant-Man series, the sequel brings back Paul Rudd as Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man) and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne (aka Wasp) for another new adventure. We're not going to see the movie until February 2023, but while the wait will be painful, it's good to know that production is now moving along swimmingly.

On Twitter, director Peyton Reed posted an image of a scary bunny toy from the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Announcing that cameras have officially started rolling, Peyton added in the tweet, "It begins. Day One - Principal Photography." It's going to be a while before we get to see any of the footage, but you can take a look at the Twitter post below.

Peyton Reed returns to direct Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after helming the two prior installments of the series. Jeff Loveness penned the screenplay this time around with Kevin Feige producing. Along with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, the sequel also stars Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

We got a first look at Jonathan Majors as Kang (sort of) in the first season of Loki on Disney+. That show's head writer Michael Waldron has teased Kang as the "next big cross-movie villain" for the MCU," and it sounds like he's going to be giving Thanos a run for his infinity stones. Loki director Kate Herron has teased that we'll be seeing many different versions of Kang across different projects in the MCU thanks to the multiverse.

"Jonathan Majors is an actor that we were all just blown away by; I think everyone who knows his work is blown away by him," Herron said, via THR. "He's an amazing actor, and the thing that I love about him is that he's this chameleon. He's so different in everything he does, and that's exciting, obviously, when you're asking an actor to play a character who's going to have a lot of different versions of himself. So for us, that was a thrill."

While principal photography has just now begun, at least according to Reed, Rudd said in June that he was already on location to start working on the movie. In a video posted to Instagram, Rudd mentioned that he happened to be in London to film Ant-Man 3. This followed a previous post from Michelle Pfeiffer in May that showed some of her training in preparation to return as Janet van Dyne, with the actress saying she'll "be ready" as she walks, then runs, on her treadmill with a smile on her face.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023. Meanwhile, you can get an early look at Majors by catching him in the first season of Loki on Disney+. If you're looking to revisit the original Ant-Man movies, both of them are streaming on the platform as well. This news comes to us from Peyton Reed on Twitter.