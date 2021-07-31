Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors has confirmed that he is playing time-travelling Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania while visiting a comic book store. Shared on social media, the actor recently paid a visit to Golden Apple Comics, no doubt looking for some research material, and even signed some merchandise as Kang.

"Golden Apple has been conquered by actor Jonathan Majors of @lovecrafthbo. There is a lot of buzz happening in the MCU on the new hot show @officialloki and it is confirmed that he is playing Kang in the next @marvel Ant-Man flick. But does his character run the TVA and/or will he make an appearance? We don't have any answers, but this guy is the real deal and so nice. We are super excited for his debut, whenever it happens. Also, when he signed R2D2 he told us, "it was the first time he has EVER signed Kang on anything" We're sure it's definitely not the last time....."

First appearing in The Avengers #8 in 1964, Kang was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. While there have been several different versions of Kang over the years, the most well-known version is named Nathaniel Richards. Born in the 30th century of Earth-6311, and a future descendant of The Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, a 16-year-old Nathaniel is visited by his future self, who goes by Kang the Conqueror, which results in Nathaniel trying everything he can to prevent his eventual transformation into the time-hopping supervillain, even becoming a superhero and member of Young Avengers, Iron Lad.

While it has been suspected for some time that Jonathan Majors will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, this is the first time that the actor has confirmed that this is indeed the character he will portray in upcoming sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As for the rumors of Majors first appearing as Kang in the Disney+ series, Loki, the actor recently responded by saying, "I have no idea what you're talking about."

Not too much else is yet known about the direction of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but is highly likely that the plot will be Quantum Realm related. Add in Kang's use of time travel and suddenly the third Ant-Man movie has a lot of potential to go in all kinds of manic directions. With Kang's link to The Fantastic Four, many have also speculated that the movie will lead to introduction of the beloved superhero family into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed is returning to helm Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has now begun filming. The previous installment's principal cast all expected to return, including Paul Rudd as Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne AKA The Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. Freaky star Kathryn Newton will take over as Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie, replacing Emma Fuhrmann, who played the character in Avengers: Endgame. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released in the United States on February 17, 2023, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.