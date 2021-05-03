The third entry in Marvel's Ant-Man franchise has received a release date of February 17, 2023. This latest entry, officially titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will see the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lily as Hope Van Dyne. Also set to return are Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, who made her debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp. The Ant-Man 3 release date and logo were unveiled as part of Marvel Studios Phase 4 trailer that launched this morning.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will once again be helmed by Peyton Reed, who directed the first two films. While not many plot details are known yet, based on the subtitle, it appears that the film will be dealing with the quantum realm which has been a key part of the MCU in both the Ant-Man movies and Avengers: Endgame.

The first two Ant-Man movies aren't box-office smashes like some of the other MCU films, but fans have enjoyed how these films have been small, hilarious adventures that aren't too concerned about dealing with the enormous stakes of the MCU. However, the third entry could be a much larger battle as a major villain from the comics has been announced to premiere in this film.

It was announced that Jonathan Majors was cast to play Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3. While Majors could just have a small role in this film, Kang the Conqueror is a massive villain from the comics and his appearance could have massive implications for the MCU going forward. Kang could be the next Thanos of this universe.

Ant-Man 3 will also see Kathryn Newton playing Cassie, Scott's now teenage daughter, taking over the role from Emma Fuhrmann who played Cassie in Avengers: Endgame. Fans could see Cassie becoming her own superhero like in the comics where she has taken on several aliases including Stinger, Stature, and Ant-Girl.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will find itself being released five years after its last entry, however, Ant-Man played a huge role in Avengers: Endgame. With the MCU's announcement of its upcoming slate, both the last half of 2021 and all of 2022 are crowded with MCU projects, including both movies and Disney+ TV shows. This film finds itself in between Captain Marvel 2 (now titled The Marvels) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will release in May 2023.

In addition to the Ant-Man 3 release date, Marvel's latest video featured more exciting details, including small bits of footage from The Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao, who's coming off of two huge Academy Award wins. Other details included title reveals for The Marvels and Black Panther 2, which is officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Lupita Nyong'o said that the next Black Panther film will honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and will be "respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world."

The final film in the slate is another reminder that the Fantastic Four are coming to the MCU. The only detail known thus far is that the film will be directed by Jon Watts who directed the first two MCU Spiderman films, along with the upcoming, star-studded Spiderman: No Way Home. However, Kang the Conqueror's involvement in Quantumania could lead to the Fantastic Four coming into the MCU as he has dealt with the team many times in the comics.

While more details will come soon, fans can at least be happy knowing when to expect Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the meantime, there are still plenty of MCU projects to look forward to, including Loki which will premiere on Disney+ in June. The MCU has no plans of slowing down and Quantumania looks to be a big part of the MCU going forward.