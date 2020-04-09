Despite the ongoing global situation pushing the continuation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe back a few months, nothing can keep the superhero franchise down, with sequels to many of the now-beloved characters' franchises on the cards. One of the more recently introduced characters is Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, with the man himself taking a stab at penning a script for the third Ant-Man movie. Though no official plot details for Ant-Man 3 are known at this time, it is being reported that Rudd's screenplay featured appearances by popular Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K. as well as the organization A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics).

For those less well-versed in the world of Marvel comics, M.O.D.O.K., an acronym which stands for Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing, was an employee for A.I.M. Possessing a genius-level intellect, M.O.D.O.K. was a human who underwent an experiment that caused him to mutate, giving him an incredibly large head, so large, in fact, that he required the use of a floating chair in order to be mobile. Aside from the effect the experiment had on his looks, M.O.D.O.K. was also gifted with various abilities including psychic abilities. Will these people who inhabit the Marvel universe ever learn that volunteering for a shady experiment very rarely turns out well? After undergoing this experiment, M.O.D.O.K. rebels against AIM and eventually takes over the organization.

The infamous villain has featured in a multitude of Marvel comics and animated television series such as Iron Man: Armored Adventures, The Super Hero Squad Show and Avengers Assemble. An animated series starring M.O.D.O.K. is currently in the works with Patton Oswalt starring and executive producing.

As for A.I.M., they were previously featured in Iron Man 3 and are due to appear in the upcoming Black Widow movie. First introduced in 1966's Strange Tales #146, A.I.M. is a villainous organization responsible for the creation of several Marvel villains, including M.O.D.O.K, of course, and can usually be found at the center of any world-threatening, nefarious schemes.

Sonny Burch, who was a secondary antagonist in Ant-Man and The Wasp and played by Walton Goggins, was working for a mysterious benefactor in the movie. At the time, many theorized that this could be M.O.D.O.K. and lead to him being the main antagonist in the threequel.

Though no official plot details have been released for the third Ant-Man yet, Paul Rudd has previously pulled double duty with the first two Ant-Man movies, having a screenplay credit on the first and writing credit on the second as well as starring in both as the titular character. Much of the main cast are expected to return for Ant-Man 3, including Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas. Peyton Reed, who directed the first two Ant-Man films, will return to direct the third. There is no official release date as of yet. This comes to us from Geeks Worldwide.