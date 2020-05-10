Michael Douglas teases that some Ant-Man 3 news is coming "pretty soon." It's been a little while since we've heard some news in regard to the sequel. Douglas confirmed he'd be back reprising the role of Hank Pym back in November 2019 and it was just revealed that Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness has been brought on to pen the script. Ant-Man 3 was originally supposed to start production early next year, but a delay would not be out of the question, especially considering the world's current state of affairs.

Michael Douglas has become a huge part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His role as Hank Pym is how the time heist in Avengers: Endgame was even possible, thanks to some help from Paul Rudd's Scott Lang. With that being said, Douglas is constantly getting asked about the MCU and Ant-Man 3. During a recent Instagram Q&A the actor was asked about the upcoming sequel. He had this to say.

"Ant-Man 3? I can't talk about it. Because the Marvel guys, they'll shoot me with a blow-gun. But I think you gotta hang tight, because there may be some information coming out pretty soon. But I can't tell you."

As for when the Ant-Man 3 news will be dropping, Michael Douglas did not say. He, along with the MCU cast and crew have been expertly trained not to give away any information before it's time to be delivered. However, it was just announced that San Diego Comic-Con will host a virtual event this year after initially canceling, which means Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige could have some news for fans very soon, even though the studio was scheduled to take this year off.

2020 has been pretty rough, so MCU fans are banking on some good news from all studios, not just Marvel. With that being said, it is possible that Kevin Feige and crew could offer up some updates this summer, including Ant-Man 3 and Phase 4 titles in terms of when production might start up again. This is all speculation for the time being, but with Michael Douglas teasing news was coming "soon," this would make sense.

Right now, Marvel Studios is taking a bit of a breather when it comes to working on sets, like the rest of the entertainment industry. Select international studios are just now starting to open their doors again in hopes that productions will start soon. Ant-Man 3 is just one of the many titles Marvel Studios has on the way. Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder are all on the way, though with later release dates. Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2, Blade, and more are also in active development. You can head over to Michael Douglas' Instagram page to see the Q&A.