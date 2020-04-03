Marvel Studios has tapped Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness to pen the Ant-Man 3 script. Peyton Reed is returning to direct the sequel after helming the first two installments. Paul Rudd is expected to return as Scott Lang, along with Evangeline Lilly and Michael Pena. Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce the project and it was not included in the latest MCU release dates that were revealed earlier today. With that being said, Ant-Man 3 more than likely will not hit theaters until sometime in 2023.

Jeff Loveness is arguably best-known as a writer/co-producer on Cartoon Network's Rick and Morty. He has a comic book background having written for Spider-Man, Groot, Nova, and other Marvel characters. Loveness got his start writing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and has also worked on the Academy Awards, the Emmys and the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Additionally, he contributed to TBS' Miracle Workers, which Daniel Radcliffe stars in. It is believed that the deal between Loveness and Marvel Studios was inked before the entertainment business shut down.

While a 2023 release date seems plausible for Ant-Man 3, there are a few open slots in the Marvel Cinematic Universe release calendar. October 7th, 2022 is the next available date and if all goes well, the movie could make it in time. It seems doubtful that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be ready by that time. Marvel Studios and Sony currently do not have a release date for Spider-Man 3, so that could very well fit into that slot too, though that is pure speculation at this point in time.

Scott Lang sat out of Infinity War, along with Clint Barton. However, both characters came back in a major way for Avengers: Endgame. Lang, specifically, was the one responsible for bringing Pym Particles into the picture to get the time heist off the ground. If it weren't for Lang, there would not have been a movie. Paul Rudd's portrayal of Lang also provided some comic relief during the heavy movie, which was much-needed. With that being said, it's unclear where Ant-Man 3 will go in terms of storyline.

There have been plenty of rumors suggesting that Scott Lang's daughter Cassie, could have a bigger role in Ant-Man 3. Cassie is known in the comic books as Stinger. She's a member of the Young Avengers and The Initiative, and also has the same powers as her father. Cassie manifested her powers much later than her first exposure to Pym Particles, unlike her father. 18-year old actress Emma Fuhrmann played the character in Avengers: Endgame and it's believed she will be a part of the sequel, though it's unknown if she will be introduced as Stinger on the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce that Jeff Loveness will be writing Ant-Man 3.