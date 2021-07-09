It sounds like Ant-Man star Corey Stoll will return as Darren Cross AKA Yellowjacket in upcoming Marvel sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Vanity Fair's senior writer Joanna Robinson revealed this little tidbit when discussing a recent Easter egg in the Disney+ series, Loki, which shows a familiar Yellowjacket helmet. While Robinson goes on to discuss her theories as to the direction of the Disney+ series, she seemingly confirms that Stoll will reprise the role of the shrinking villain for the Ant-Man threequel.

"There's a Yellowjacket helmet. This large version of the helmet that I suppose Corey Stoll wore in Ant-Man, and the only reason that is super interesting to me is because there's a theory going around that all of the TVA stuff is taking place in the Quantum Realm because it's a place out of time, and so, I don't know if that's an indication of something to come, but do know that Corey Stoll, in some shape, will be back for Ant-Man 3."

Though Stoll's character is shown shrinking into oblivion during the finale of the first Ant-Man, director Peyton Reed has stated in the past that a Yellowjacket resurrection is very much on the cards. With the helmet spotted in Loki, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's exploration of alternate timelines and the Quantum Realm, the character can now quite easily make a comeback. "Well I mean, you guys are making a massive assumption," Reed said when discussing the characters apparent demise. "There's an assumption here that I'm not quite comfortable with. If you watch his death in the first Ant-Man, the suit is compromised, he shrinks and goes into a thing...I mean, he could be somewhere down in that Quantum Realm."

This is not the first time that the return of Corey Stoll has been teased, with Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangline Lilly tagging the actor in a social media post regarding the sheer quality of Quantamania's script. It's a pretty safe bet now that Yellowjacket will play into the events of the movie in some capacity, likely having been trapped in the Quantum Realm ever since the events of Ant-Man back in 2015.

Not much is yet known about the specific plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but as the title suggests, the Marvel outing will further explore the Quantum Realm, likely putting the spotlight on Janet Van Dyne and her adventures and experiences while trapped there. It has been revealed that the main antagonist of the sequel will be Kang the Conqueror, with Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors having signed on to play the Marvel supervillain. Kang is a time traveling villain, which again will no doubt be Quantum Realm related, and is a future descendant of The Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, leading many to theorize that the movie will lead to introduction of the beloved superhero family into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 17, 2023, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us courtesy of the Still Watching podcast.