Is Ant-Man 3 going to introduce the Young Avengers? It was announced this morning that Lovecraft County star Jonathan Majors has joined the Ant-Man 3 cast for the highly anticipated sequel in a major role alongside Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily. While it has not been officially confirmed, it is believed that Majors is playing Kang the Conqueror in the movie. The villain has been featured in the comics a lot over the years and has fought with Earth's Mightiest Heroes more than once.

Rumors of the Young Avengers in Ant-Man 3 have been swirling for months now. If Jonathan Majors is playing Kang the Conqueror, it leaves the door perfectly open to introduce the Young Avengers on the big screen. In the comics, Nathaniel Richards is saved by his future self and given a peek into his future as Kang the Conqueror. He then seeks out the destroyed Avengers headquarters, where he finds the remains of Vision. The headquarters was decimated by an insane Scarlet Witch.

Nathanial Richards takes the remains of Vision and downloads all of his programming, which just happens to include a failsafe plan to assemble a new team of Avengers. Richards assembles the Young Avengers and takes on a look influenced by Iron Man that he calls Iron Lad. This brings Kang from the future back with the intent on bringing Iron Lad back with him to stop an interference with the time stream. A battle with the Young Avengers ensues and ends with Iron Lad killing Kang and more disruptions in the time stream begin, as Iron Lad learns that he must accept his fate as Kang the Conqueror.

Cassandra Lang also has ties to Iron Lad in the comics, which could come into play in Ant-Man 3. With Iron Lad having to leave the Young Avengers, a new version of Vision is formed with the Iron Lad suit. Ant-Man 3 could plant the seeds for all of this to happen, which would be huge for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while setting up another story arc that will take place over several movies. As for how faithful Marvel Studios will be to the source material, that is unclear at the moment.

It has also been rumored that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will introduce America Chavez, aka Miss America. From there, it is believed that the WandaVision Disney+ series will feature Wanda Maximoff's children Speed and Wiccan, while the Hawkeye series will bring in Kate Bishop. Marvel Studios seems to be preparing for the Young Avengers to enter the scene.

Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios often like to deviate from the comic book source material in order to give a different experience for the big screen. With that being said, the Jonathan Majors casting could prove to set up the next big villain for the MCU and the speculation has already begun. As for how much of Kang the Conqueror story will be told in Ant-Man 3, that is obviously unknown at the moment. It is believed that the movie will go into production in June 2021, with a possible release date in 2022 or 2023, so it's going to be a while before we get any concrete details. The Jonathan Majors casting was first reported by Deadline.