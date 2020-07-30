It's the end of an era, albeit one we knew was coming for quite some time. Netflix is officially out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe business. After a long relationship with Disney and Marvel Studios, the streaming service lost its remaining MCU titles recently. all of those movies heading over to Disney+, as Disney is getting into the streaming game for themselves and they are using one of their most popular brands to anchor the service.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp were the final two MCU movies remaining on Netflix. The former departed the service last month, with the latter leaving much more recently. It will be making its debut on Disney+ in August. With that, it is the end of a deal that was, for a long time, a good fit for Netflix. They had cut a deal with Disney to allow for new movies to arrive on Netflix very shortly after they hit Blu-ray/DVD. This extended to Star Wars, Pixar and yes, Marvel. It was a huge win for Netflix at the time and, for Disney, it was a good way to generate cash flow after they had collected at the box office.

But times have changed. Netflix also proved to the entire industry that streaming is the future. Since they are also in the original content game, virtually every major media company is now making its own streaming service, with Disney+ launching in November of last year. Apple beat them to the punch by just a bit with Apple TV+. We now have HBO Max and Peacock on the market as well. Ultimately, this means less licensed content for Netflix, as all of these services will be competing for eye-catching movies and TV shows.

What remains on Netflix are the remnants of the past when it comes to the small screen era of the MCU. Live-action shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Punisher and Iron Fist were produced, leading up to a Defenders miniseries. While these shows were never truly acknowledged by the movies, they were a bit part of Marvel's game plan at one time. All of the shows were canceled between late 2018 and early 2019. Again, Disney intends to produce new live-action shows via Marvel Studios, such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, that will be more directly tied to the MCU.

For now, the only Marvel movie of any kind that is on Netflix is 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. That does not take place in the MCU and was produced by Sony Pictures. As such, Disney has no control over where it ends up. Such is also the case with Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will be the only MCU movies not available on Disney+. It looks to stay that way unless Disney can cut a deal with Sony to make it happen. In any event, fans will need to have more than a Netflix subscription to get their Marvel fix these days. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are currently available via the Disney+ streaming app.