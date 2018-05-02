Now that Avengers: Infinity War has hit theaters, fans are starting to look forward to the third and final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to hit theaters this year, Ant-Man and the Wasp. LEGO has unveiled a brand new set for this upcoming superhero adventure, which includes mini-figs of Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and new villain Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), while also essentially confirming that more exploration of the Quantum Realm will happen. The LEGO set itself is called "Quantum Realm Explorers," while the vehicle in the set is simply called the Quantum Vehicle.

2015's Ant-Man first introduced the Quantum Realm, a new dimension where both space and time are irrelevant. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) was the first to disccover the Quantum Realm, through his "Pym Particles," which turned him into the first Ant-Man, and his wife Janet Van Dyne, portrayed by Michelle Pfieffer in Ant-Man and the Wasp, into the first Wasp. Janet Van Dyne disappeared into the Quantum Realm, sacrificing herself to disarm a Soviet missile, and she was never heard from again. In Ant-Man, Scott Lang became the first to enter the Quantum Realm and return to the real world, setting up the return of Janet Van Dyne.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, which, along with next year's Captain Marvel, will lead into the events of Avengers 4, which brings Marvel Phase 3 to an end. Many believe the Quantum Realm will be used to travel through time in Avengers 4, perhaps allowing the remaining Avengers to reverse the actions of Thanos (Josh Brolin), who wiped out half of all humanity after obtaining all six Infinity Stones. Neither Ant-Man nor the Wasp were featured in Avengers: Infinity War, but they're both confirmed for Avengers 4, along with another missing Avenger, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

As for this 200-piece LEGO set, which will be available for purchase on June 1 for $19.99, it also features accessories like Ant-Man's shrink gun, Ghost's power blasts, Wasp's wings and a gold trophy. The Quantum Vehicle itself has a cockpit that is shaped like a bug's eye, featuring, "insect arms, stud shooters, two adjustable engines for launch, hover and flight modes, and three mufflers." The Quantum Vehicle stands two inches tall, spanning five inches long and three inches wide. There is no indication yet if there are additional LEGO sets that are being planned for this sequel.

Along with Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, other new characters include Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster, Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch and Randall Park as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo. Other returning Ant-Man stars include Judy Greer as Maggie Lang, Bobby Cannavale as Paxton, Abby Ryder Fortson as Cassie Lang, Michael Pena as Luis, David Dastmalchian as Kurt and T.I. as Dave. Ant-Man director Peyton Reed returns to direct from a script by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Gabriel Ferrari, Andrew Barrer. Take a look at the photos from this new Ant-Man and the Wasp LEGO set, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.

First-Look: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Lego Set



