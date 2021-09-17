Ahead of his return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Jonathan Majors is stoked for fans to check out the "wicked" movie. After Majors appeared as a Kang the Conqueror variant in Loki, the actor will be back as Kang in the upcoming sequel. Given Majors' performance in Loki, there's a tremendous amount of excitement from Marvel fans for the imminent arrival of Kang, whom the actor is just as excited to be playing for the fans.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Majors spoke about what's to come in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Thrilled just to have the role, he explained how his casting came about, revealing that he never formally auditioned for the part. As Majors put it, the people at Marvel Studios just knew he was right for the role, and it has worked out for everyone involved. From the interview:

"I guess after The Last Black Man in San Francisco [I caught their attention]. I can't say it was that film at all. The Marvel team have their ways. It's very much like getting a role in drama school They're just watching. You don't audition for roles. You get into drama school, then the dean will watch what you're doing. If they wanted you, you get tapped. That's kind of what happened. Every character is different, [so this portrayal differs from Loki]. It's wicked [shooting the movie]. I can't wait for people to see it. Come on, bring it!"

Peyton Reed directs Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania using a screenplay by Jeff Loveness. The sequel brings back Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly to respectively play the titular superheroes opposite Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror; Jonathan Majors officially confirmed he's playing Kang earlier this summer. Also starring are Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. Kevin Feige is producing the feature.

"They're a partnership, and she's a very, very important part of that," Reed said of the Wasp's role in the story, via Yahoo Entertainment. "And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that's very important to me because that's very much a men's playing field, historically. But that's really, really changing now in a great way."

Evangeline Lilly also credited co-star Michelle Pfeiffer, who returns as Janet van Dyne, for inspiration. Lilly said, "What I thought was incredible about Catwoman was she was so clearly in control of her persona and autonomous and strong and powerful and independent, and yet she was fiercely sexy. I think there's a great power in embracing that and saying, 'It's not one or the other.' That women are allowed to be fully female and fully feminine and also that makes them powerful. Not that they are powerful in spite of being a woman. I feel like she did that with Catwoman, and I wanted to do that with the Wasp."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released on Feb. 17, 2023, serving as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four. This will be one of five major movies to be released by Marvel Studios in 2023, a new record for the company. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 will follow the release of the third Ant-Man, and three untitled movies are also on the board for July, October, and November. Let the speculation begin as to what those three movies might be. This news comes to us from Total Film. the fan art comes from @spdrmnkyxxiii on Instagram.