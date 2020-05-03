The first Ant-Man movie took one of the Marvel Comics Universe's oddest superheroes and turned him into an A-list character within the MCU. Due to the small budget and experimental nature of the original Ant-Man film, it did not have any major cameos by other Avengers, save for Captain America's sidekick Sam Wilson aka The Falcon. Now, director of the film Peyton Reed has revealed there was another secret Avenger cameo during the battle between Ant-Man and Falcon.

"He's talking to Natasha."

As is the tradition when two superheroes meet on the battlefield for the first time, Falcon and Ant-Man's first meeting resulted in an exciting tussle all over the Avengers compound. Falcon underestimated Ant-Man's abilities, and as a result, was bested by him. Throughout the battle, Sam can be seen communicating with someone back at the Avengers headquarters, and now it is revealed that person was none other than Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.

Apart from adding a cool bit of world-building element to the first Ant-Man movie, this news from Peyton Reed also helps cement the nature of the friendship between Sam, Natasha, and Steve Rogers aka Captain America. This relationship began in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and was firmly in place during Captain America: Civil War, which saw Steve, Sam, and Black Widow recruiting Ant-Man to their team when it was time to take a stand against Iron Man's group.

By the time the events of Avengers: Infinity War had come around, it was revealed that Steve, Sam, and Nat had spent years on the run from government forces, and had become an even tighter unit. When Scarlet Witch and Vision were attacked by Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight, the three rogue Avengers showed up once again to save the day.

Unfortunately, the power trio, who had survived so many adventures together, were unable to stay united by the end of the most recent Avengers film. Nat sacrificed her life in order to allow Hawkeye to retrieve the soul stone. Steve went back in time to live out the rest of his life with Peggy Carter. And Sam has now become the new Captain America, or at least, some fusion of his Falcon alter ego and the Captain.

There is some hope that Sam, Steve, and Nat will be reunited in the upcoming Black Widow solo film, which takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, even if it is only in the form of flashbacks. After all, Nat was known to set great store by the relationships she developed since becoming an Avenger, and it makes sense to show some of her closest allies on the superhero team that she could turn to for aid during a personal crisis.

This isn't the only secret cameo in the MCU that directors have confirmed in the past few days. Recently, the Russo Brothers stated that The Punisher was on the receiving end of the bench thrown by Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. Even if it was a joke, it's amusing to imagine Frank Castle snooping on the Avengers compound only to be flattened by a carelessly tossed park bench.