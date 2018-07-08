When preparing for the Ant-Man project, director Peyton Reed started watching all of the movies with shrinking in them that he could find. When he got to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, he immediately thought of a Rick Moranis cameo. Reed is currently out doing press for the recently released Ant-Man and the Wasp, which opened at number one at the box office over the weekend, becoming the 20th consecutive Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to go to number one.

In a new interview, Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed talked about originally wanting Rick Moranis to cameo in the first film. Moranis has largely retired from acting, though he has done some voice work over the years, most recently lending his voice to The Goldbergs TV series, reprising his role as Dark Helmet from Spaceballs. He has also worked with Disney on the Brother Bear franchise as well. Reed never mentions what he would have had Moranis do, but admits that they wanted to get the actor in the first Ant-Man movie. He had this to say.

"We actually, at one point, attempted to get a Rick Moranis cameo in the first movie - still during the period, I think, where he wasn't doing so much acting. I think he's now gonna be on the CTV Scorsese-directed thing, which I'm super psyched about. But always, still, an unchecked box for me."

Peyton Reed then said that he is still considering asking Rick Moranis for a possible cameo in Ant-Man 3, if that movie comes into fruition. Ant-Man and the Wasp is already doing a lot better in theaters than Disney had originally hoped, so the possibility of a third installment could actually happen. And while Reed would like Moranis to make a cameo with Ant-Man, there's no guarantee that the actor would take him up on his offer.

Rick Moranis was asked to make a cameo in the all-female Ghostbusters reboot and turned it down. Moranis had zero interest in reprising a character that he played over 30 years ago. The actor wished the project well, but did not see why he should be a part of it, which may have worked out better for him in the long run since the movie tanked at the box office and was torn apart by fans as well as critics. Moranis had this to say in a 2015 interview.

"I hope it's terrific. But it just makes no sense to me. Why would I do just one day of shooting on something I did 30 years ago?"

While a Rick Moranis cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be really cool, it's doubtful that it will happen. A sequel to Ant-Man and the Wasp is also questionable at this time as well. Hope van Dyne actress Evangeline Lilly is hopeful that another movie will get made, but says that it will all depend on the box office numbers for the latest movie. If Ant-Man 3 ends up officially happening, let's hope they can convince Rick Moranis to join the team for a scene or two. You can watch the Peyton Reed interview below, thanks to the Screen Junkies YouTube channel.