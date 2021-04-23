As one might expect, Ant-Man screenwriter Adam McKay is still holding out hope for making a Silver Surfer movie for Marvel Studios. As of now, the metallic space-traversing superhero has not yet made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given his connections to the Fantastic Four, it would seem that the Silver Surfer's debut shouldn't be too far off after Kevin Feige confirmed Marvel's plans to develop a new Fantastic Four movie.

Recently, Adam McKay appeared as a guest on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast and was asked about the possibility of a new Silver Surfer feature. The filmmaker divulged that he and some others actually looked into this a few years back, although the details have started to get fuzzy. Via Screen Rant, here's what McKay had to say in the interview.

"Silver Surfer was tricky. There was something about it, cause we did look into it. I think it's connected to the Fantastic Four and because of that kind of lives under its own umbrella. But there was something that got in the way of it cause we did look into it a couple of years ago, but I could be wrong. I could be misremembering, but there was some reason it didn't happen or someone else was already working on it."

The previously-planned Silver Surfer adaptation might have stalled, but McKay hasn't said farewell to the potential project just yet. On the podcast, the writer further explained that Silver Surfer could be an "incredible movie," and in fact, McKay just might try to get the ball rolling on the project once again. From the podcast:

"But no, I was definitely into it because that would be a very easy one. If you look at Galactus and the origin story of the Silver Surfer, how he sacrificed himself for his home planet. Norrin Radd, was that his name? I haven't thought that name in a long time. That would be a very easy one to make it an environmental allegory. I think that could be an incredible movie, and I think it could be visually the most stunning Marvel movie that's ever been made. I haven't lost interest in that. In fact, now that you mention it maybe I'll lob a phone call and see what's going on."

Silver Surfer hasn't yet debuted in the MCU, but the character has previously been featured on the big screen. In the 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, the superhero was portrayed by Doug Jones with his voice provided by Laurence Fishburne. He wasn't included in Josh Trank's 2015 Fantastic Four reboot, which was unconnected to the original movies and the MCU. Marvel has confirmed early plans to bring in the superhero team for a new movie, but there's no word yet on when production could start.

McKay has some experience in bringing beloved Marvel characters to life as the writer of the hit 2015 movie Ant-Man. For writing and directing the Dick Cheney biopic Vice, McKay was nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. He had previously won a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for The Big Short. As an Oscar-winning director with an appreciation for Marvel, McKay is well-suited to take on another big project like Silver Surfer. You can check out the full interview with Adam McKay on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.