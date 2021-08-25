The last time we saw Paul Rudd's Ant-Man was in the 2019 mega hit from Marvel Avengers: End Game. Really the entire MCU should be thanking him for what he did because without his knowledge and experience of the quantum realm, Thanos might still be alive and hanging out on his farm somewhere in the galaxy. So what has Ant-Man been up to since that major event? Is the Wasp still around? Are they married now? What about the realm itself? What or who did Lang actually see when he was inside? We know that time is different in there or at least way slower than time outside of the realm. So did Lang see anything else inside? However, we are going to have to wait for some time... like until 2023 to find out all of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania details. But like everything else that Marvel does, it is all part of the master plan.

We do have some insight into the new movie and of course there are plenty of rumors and theories going around. So let's take a look at what we know as we step back into the quantum realm.

Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is already filming in London

On June 16th, Paul Rudd confirmed that he was on location filming the third film. In an Instagram video, Paul Rudd confirmed the fact that Ant-Man 3 is filming in London. The video was posted by Tyreek Hill, nicknamed "Cheetah," a wide receiver for Rudd's hometown Kansas City Chiefs. In the clip, Rudd promoted a celebrity basketball game for the Tyreek Hill Foundation, raising money for the Cheetah Scholarship Fund. Rudd said at the last moment that he wouldn't be able to attend the game due to filming Ant-Man 3, though claims that if he can make the trip, he "might be really small -- you might not be able to see me."

What we don't know for sure is who else in London with Rudd. And is this the main location or one of many? Based on most Marvel films, it is most likely one of many.

Who are the returning cast members?

We know that Paul Rudd is returning for the film and already on location(duh). But who else is making it back into the next film? Director Peyton Reed will for sure be back directing. Reed recently had some fun working on two episodes of The Mandalorian﻿ but has said how happy he is to be back in the MCU. We also know that Michael Douglas, Angelina Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer will also be making their way back into Ant-Man's world. Another MCU fan favorite making his return is actor Randall Park or as we like to refer to him as "Agent Jimmy Woo." Park has been busy these days especially with everything that went down on WandaVision.

﻿Another returning character is Darren Cross played by Corey Stoll. But wasn't the Yellowjacket killed off in the first Ant-Man? ﻿At the end of the 2015 movie it was assumed that Darren Cross was killed when he was shrunk to the point of nothing. But in a recent interview Stoll says that things might not be what they seem. Take that and the fact the Stoll is on the cast for Ant-Man 3, just maybe Yellowjacket is back somehow. It could be a flashback or a different timeline all together?

﻿﻿Although we can't 100% confirm this but it is most likely true, the return of Michael Pena as "Luis" seems pretty certain. ﻿No complaints here.

Who are the new cast members?

﻿With a new movie comes new characters and new actors. One in particular was a recast of Scott's daughter, Cassie Lang. Cassie who was played by Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: End Game ﻿will now be played by Kathryn Newton of Big Little Lies. ﻿This would make the third person to play Cassie Lang since fans were introduced to her in the first Ant-Man. Of course a lot of time has passed since then so recasting only makes sense. However a few other possibilities could have played a role in this move.

Cassie Lang has a pretty big role in the future. Cassie Lang becomes the superhero known as Stature/Stinger/Ant-Girl and joins the Young Avengers. Could that be what is expected of Newton? With her current popularity and fame rising in Hollywood, maybe she is the one who will be taking Cassie from average teen to superhero in the future MCU. With Newton being twenty four years old that angle might not work out but then again you never know.

One of the biggest castings to not only join Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania but the MCU as well, is Jonathan Majors. It was announced earlier this year that Major's will be playing Kang the Conqueror and making his debut in the new installment.

Kang has been teased for sometime now and with the timelines being thrown off, this sets up the best way for Kang to enter as the new big bad. Majors is a great casting as he has received a lot of praise for his role on HBO's Lovecraft Country, and he will also be appearing in the C﻿reed 3.

﻿﻿With Kang having some sort of role in the future of the MCU, Ant-Man ﻿might just play a larger character again. ﻿Don't forget the possibility that Nathaniel Richards could be a descendant of Reed Richards (The Fantastic Four). Will the stage finally be set for the Fantastic Four to make their way into the MCU?

Is there a Marvel and Star Wars connection?

On May 4th 2020 it was reported that Peyton Reed would be a guest director for upcoming episodes of The Mandalorian. We know now that he directed both Chapter 10: The Passenger and Chapter 16: The Rescue. We also found out that he will be using the same StageCraft technology that Lucasfilm used on The Mandalorian. Looks like Reed learned something new on the set.

Who is writing the story?

Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness will write the next Ant-Man film. This was announced back in April, confirming Loveness was already at work on the script. With a strong background in comedy it makes a good choice for Ant- Man 3. Loveness has written for Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Onion News Network, the Emmys and the Oscars, and of course for the fan-favorite Rick and Morty. He has also penned comic books too, including stories starring Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, and Wonder Woman. Add that together and it makes sense to add him to the Ant-Man films.

Where does Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania fit in the big picture?

With Marvel's Phase 4 currently underway as WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier being out on Disney+ and Black Widow coming out shortly, we have a lot of ground to cover before we see where Ant-Man 3 fits into the big picture. But with all with angle of multiple time line's being a focal point and Kang coming into the world, Scott Lang is going to have his hands full.

The biggest theory our there is that this could potentially lead to the Young Avengers in some way or another. We also have another Disney+ premier show set to make its debut. Hawkeye will air late 2021 so long before the next Ant-Man. What we know so far about this series is that Clint Bishop will be training Kate Bishop a fellow archer. For all your Marvel fans out there this name or character is very familiar. Kate Bishop was a member of the Young Avengers and took over for Hawkeye. So once again another clue that Marvel is at least thinking about this storyline for the future.

We shouldn't forget the presence of Hydra. Yes they are still around sorta and with Cross coming back (in some way) maybe he is back to old his tricks or he has a bigger plan that was never fully executed. Could Hydra come out the hole they have been living in to take advantage of the multiple timelines? Or could they somehow try and steal the technology that Lang uses to travel into the quantum realm? After all Hydra is a old enemy that has had it's hands into many of the Marvel movies. Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Spider-Man: Far From Home and of course Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Clearly they have been a problem for years and are not going away.

We also can't ignore that we now know the Fantastic Four are eventually making their way to the MCU and onto the big screen. After much speculation it was confirmed with a simple logo appearing on the screen for the "Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies" back in May.

Other than we don't have much to go on or as to when they might make that long anticipated debut. But with Kang, the quantum realm, time travel and multiple timelines floating around, it leaves a lot of doors open to an introduction or at least a little tease. But like most things with Marvel, we will have to wait until they are ready. Let's not forget it took 22 movies before the final showdown took place with Thanos. So just because we know Kang will be there and that the Fantastic Four are coming, we could have long way to go before we see them fully in the MCU.

One more factor that we know is still active in the MCU and is shaping up to be another large part of future stories is The Skrulls. Let's not forget that Nick Fury was just hanging out with a bunch of Skrulls in space at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. ﻿What does that mean for this movie? Well we aren't sure, could be nothing or it could mean that the Skrulls might need to get involved with this angle and even more so if someone like Kang is here. Maybe the Skrulls have dealt with Kang inside the past? ﻿Well they do have a little bit of history anyways.

﻿Kang was the ruler of Earth in the 41st century. However, due to a disruption in the space-time continuum, humanity is wiped out during a war between the Kree and the ﻿Skrull in the early 21st century, and his empire is erased retroactively, leaving Earth a barren and dead planet. As if Kang doesn't have enough reasons to take over the world or Earth, with the involvement of the Skrulls and Earth's mightiest heroes, Kang might have had his sights set on this moment for a long time. Kang also has a connection to The Eternals, which is another Marvel film coming to theaters November 5th 2021. With Kang being an ancient space being himself, it is possible that a reference to him could be found long before Ant Man 3? With the Celestials also playing a role in the upcoming Eternals movie either in backstory or flashbacks, Kang did have a big storyline in the Marvel comics with both these groups.

It is a lot process but for now that is all we have to go on. For now we have to just sit and wait. Currently we don't have a date for a teaser release and a full trailer is probably a year away. We do know that Marvel has a plan and as we have seen in the past, it is a tight sealed well thought out plan. What about your thoughts? Will Kang appear before Ant Man: Quantumania? Or will he be the cliffhanger that leads us into the next phase? Is the Fantastic Four ready to make themselves known to the world? Or are we going to wait a little bit longer for the dots to be connected?

We are ready to see more from Scott Lang and company, after all he did bring back all of our beloved heroes that we lost from the first snap. And he did step on a bunch of space alien creatures from Thanos' army when he was "Giant Man" during the final battle in Avengers: Endgame. So for that we appreciate that he is coming back to the big screen. Could he have just stepped on Thanos? Who knows, but we will be here ready to report any news we get on the next movie.