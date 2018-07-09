For the most part, when villains die in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's final. While our heroes have come back from the great beyond a few times, the villains haven't been so lucky. There are exceptions of course, like that surprise cameo in Infinity War. And now, Ant-Man director Peyton Reed is hinting that Yellowjacket might not be dead after all in a new interview promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp. While there's a chance for the villain to return to the MCU, he definitely was not in the recently released sequel to Ant-Man.

Peyton Reed is out doing press for Ant-Man and the Wasp and in a new interview, he discussed the fate of Yellowjacket. For those who don't remember, in Ant-Man, Scott Lang went subatomic into Yellowjacket's suit to tamper with it after he kidnapped Cassie Lang. Yellowjacket appeared to keep shrinking until he disappeared. Many assumed that the villain was dead, but Reed says that might not be the case. He explains.

"Well, I mean, you guys are making a massive assumption. There's an assumption here that I'm not quite comfortable with. If you watch his death in the first Ant-Man, the suit is compromised... he shrinks and goes into a thing. I mean, he could be somewhere down there in that Quantum Realm."

There's a chance that Yellowjacket could be trapped in the Quantum Realm, evolving and adapting, like https://movieweb.com/ant-man-and-wasp-photos-janet-van-dyne/Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp. If Yellowjacket did survive the events of the first movie, he could very well be getting more powerful and waiting for the right time to return or be discovered. The Quantum Realm will be a major component of the upcoming Avengers 4, which will see the resurrection of heroes and quite possibly some villains as well.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently dominating the box office, making nearly 40 percent more than the first installment did in its opening weekend. There's new obstacles for Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne, and Hank Pym with the inclusion of Ghost and Walton Goggin's Sonny Burch character, which has added to the allure. These two new villains add an extra layer to the movie that was missing from the first film. Yellowjacket's powers were pretty much the same as Ant-Man's and some MCU fans weren't terribly excited about the villain, so his return would be a pretty big left turn and might not be welcome.

Though Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have quietly said that they don't think that Ant-Man 3 will happen, Peyton Reed has dropped some hints that it could happen, even saying that he wants Rick Moranis to make a cameo in it. And if the movie continues to do well throughout the rest of its theatrical run, we just might see the sequel and the return of Yellowjacket. It's even possible that the villain makes an appearance in Avengers 4. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. You can watch the new interview with Peyton Reed below, thanks to the Screen Junkies YouTube channel.