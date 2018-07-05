Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed is interested in making a Fantastic Four project within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and believes that the franchise would work really well with the Ant-Man films. The Disney and Fox merger is as close as ever to happening and could very well be a done deal by next summer, which means that the Fantastic Four, along with a whole slew of other properties can come join the MCU. In addition to talking about the property returning to Marvel, Reed was also involved with trying to get a proper Fantastic Four movie made over 20 years ago.

In a new interview with Forbes, Peyton Reed was asked about his love of the Fantastic Four and if after 20 years he's still interested in revisiting the characters. The director noted that he has been asked a lot about the Fox and Disney deal, adding that he would still love to make a proper Fantastic Four film within the MCU, while also noting that the franchise would work very well with Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, he also notes that there are no plans to make that project at the moment. Reed had this to say.

"I have been asked about that because of this pending potential merger of Disney and Fox and my previous involvement with Fantastic Four. I stand by the fact that the Fantastic Four, the comics, are the crown jewels kind of thing and that I think there is still an amazing, unbelievably great Fantastic Four movie to be made. Beyond that, there have been no specific conversations about it. That merger is not even a done deal but it's absolutely something that would be interesting particularly now because I think it's like an insane challenge at this point. Also, I think thematically the Ant-Man movies deal with a lot of the same things that Fantastic Four does."

While there currently aren't any official plans to bring Fantastic Four and the world of Ant-Man together, it certainly is an intriguing idea that could yield some awesome results. The science factor would be one of the bigger aspects and themes that could help everything work together. The same can be said about the lighthearted humor that both franchises possess. Plus, it really seems like the Disney and Fox deal could really work out and make this dream project a reality.

Additionally, Peyton Reed discussed the Disney and Fox deal further, stating that Marvel Boss Kevin Feige has at least a "general idea" on how to make it all work in the end. If the X-Men, Silver Surfer, Fantastic Four, and the rest all come to the MCU, Reed believes that Feige is the right man for the job, which is hard to argue. The Ant-Man and the Wasp director then spoke about how impressive it was to work with Sony to get Spider-Man in the MCU. He explains.

"It was exciting when they brokered the deal to have Spider-Man come from Sony and be in Civil War and now be in the MCU. Whether it's X-Men characters or Fantastic Four or whoever, I have to believe that Kevin Feige has at least some general idea in his mind about how that could work. I have no idea and I'm not privy to all that but it's exciting as a family."

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now in theaters and there are currently no talks for a possible Ant-Man 3. However, that doesn't mean that Phase 4 of the MCU couldn't include an awesome crossover between Fantastic Four and the Ant-Man universe. Plus, this is just the tip of the iceberg for what could happen if and when the Disney and Fox deal officially happens. While we wait ever so patiently to see if the merger goes through, you can read the rest of the interview with Peyton Reed at Forbes.