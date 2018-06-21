The cast list for Ant-Man and the Wasp has leaked online and it features some interesting names. First of all, we learn that the movie with have young versions of Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne, Hope van Dyne, as well as Bill Foster. It's imagined that these will be much younger versions of the characters since we've previously seen behind-the-scenes shots of Michell Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas with motion capture dots on their face, which were more than likely for de-aging. However, the most interesting thing about the recently leaked cast list for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film is the inclusion of the name Elihas Starr.

Elihas Starr, aka Egghead, has been in Marvel Comics since 1962 and was best known as the main villain when Hank Pym was Ant-Man. Ant-Man 2 could be setting up an introduction for further movies, or he might be included in some of the flashback scenes. Egghead has been enamored with Hank Pym's technology for years and has tried to steal it on more than one occasion, so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

Elihas Starr was born in Queens, New York and was known at one time for being a gifted government research atomic scientist with an egg-shaped head. He was later dismissed for espionage and began to use his super intellect for evil. Egghead and Hank Pym have had many altercations over the years with Pym coming out on top each time, even when the villain kidnapped Janet van Dyne or when he tried to kill Pym. Egghead later became obsessed with Hank Pym, which could factor into Ant-Man 2.

Ant-Man 2 is gearing up to explore the Quantum Realm and it will play a large role in the upcoming Avengers 4. How it will come to be introduced is the real mystery at this point in time since Hank Pym has revealed his distaste for Tony Stark in the past. There have been some rumors as to how the Avengers end up using Pym's tech, and the main rumor going around is that Pym and Hope van Dyne will both suffer after the snap of Thanos from the ending of Infinity War, leading Scott Lang to reach out to the crew again. But again, that is just a rumor.

The good news is that we won't have to wait too much longer to see how Ant-Man 2 connects to Infinity War and Avengers 4 since the film opens on July 6th. The bad news is that it's the final MCU project of the year. We'll then have to wait until March of next year to see how Captain Marvel will fit into this massive storyline, but we do know that she will be the new face of the MCU from Phase 4 going forward. You can read the cast list from Ant-Man 2 below, thanks to Stitch Kingdom's Twitter account.