Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne character has finally shown up on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Janet Van Dyne was the first Wasp who got stuck in the Quantum Realm after shrinking down small enough to disable a Cold Era rocket in the 1980s. Van Dyne and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), the original Ant-Man were working for Peggy Carter's S.H.I.E.L.D. from what we saw in the first Ant-Man movie. Janet Van Dyne's daughter, Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) will be wearing the Wasp costume in the upcoming sequel next to Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.

It was announced over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con that Michelle Pfeiffer would be starring as Janet Van Dyne, but these are the first images that we have seen of her on the set of Ant-Man 2. Earlier pictures surfaced of Michael Douglas with a dark colored wig and black spots on his face, proving that the special effects team will be de-aging the actor with CGI for a flashback scene. Shortly after, the first images of Pfeiffer popped up online and she is also wearing a wig with black dots on her face, signaling that she too will be de-aged.

From the MCU backstory and from what we've learned from the first Ant-Man movie, it is highly probable that the scene will take place in the 1980s. Michelle Pfeiffer's Farrah Fawcett hairdo and Michael Douglas' wig and big-fitting suit also suggest the scene will be a flashback between Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne in the 1980s era. The de-aging technology has come a long way and was used to great effect in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Kurt Russel as Ego.

Not much is known about the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp, but it is expected to go into Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne's backstory with the origins of the Ant-Man and Wasp suits. The official synopsis for Ant-Man and The Wasp reads.

" In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope Van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past."

The beautifully vague synopsis doesn't really help or shed any light about what we're in for, but we do know that Scott Lang will be struggling to keep his home life and his superhero status running together, which is a common thread within the MCU. It has also been rumored that we will see a return to the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to hit theaters on July 6th, 2018 and is directed by Peyton Reed. Michelle Pfeiffer has said in the past that she was attracted to the project because of the humor involved, so expect to see some more lighthearted fun mixed with some action like the first movie. While we wait for more details, check out the first images of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne below, courtesy of Just Jared's Twitter account.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas were spotted working on #AntManandtheWasp! https://t.co/rmpEtgn4GN — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 31, 2017