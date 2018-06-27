The early reviews for the latest movie from Marvel Studios, Ant-Man and the Wasp are finally out, and all in all, it looks like the second Ant-Man is going to be a great sequel. While not every review is as positive as the other, the common consensus so far is relatively positive, putting the movie at 91% currently on Rotten Tomatoes, which is shockingly even higher than Avengers: Infinity War, which ended with an 83%.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe generally has a great track record, but there's no denying that it has a sequel problem. Sequels like Iron Man 2, Thor: The Dark World, and Avengers: Age of Ultron were not nearly as good as their predecessors. Fortunately, there were a few exceptions, such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which were just about as good, if not better, than the first movies in their respective series. It's great to see that Ant-Man and the Wasp may end up being one of these better sequels.

While it may be too early to tell if the critics score will stay this high on Rotten Tomatoes, as a majority of Marvel movies tend to drop a small portion after they release, the fact that the score is so high right now is still great news. Hopefully these fantastic reviews will encourage more people to see Ant-Man and the Wasp in theaters, disproving the current predictions that it will be one of Marvel's lowest grossing movies to date.

Rotten Tomatoes has currently collected around 50 reviews so far, with a majority of them being positive. While it's not enough to "certify" Ant-Man and the Wasp "fresh" just yet, it certainly looks as though it is on that path. Here is the website's current critic consensus for the movie.

"A lighter, brighter superhero movie powered by the effortless charisma of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and The Wasp offers a much-needed MCU palette cleanser."

Based on this consensus and the specific reviews, Ant-Man and the Wasp will be a refreshing change of pace for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coming out of the dark ending of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel fans may need a good laugh, and it looks like Ant-Man and the Wasp will provide just that. Even the reviews that pointed out a few plot issues claimed that the entertainment and comedy value helped save the overall movie, still making it a worthwhile trip to the theater. Many of the reviews even compared Ant-Man and the Wasp to a full on comedy, which would make sense considering that it stars Paul Rudd. Thor: Ragnarok was also predominantly a comedy movie, and that did very well both with critics and with fans, so it's safe to say that the tone may end up being rather similar.

All in all, these early reviews reported on Rotten Tomatoes are great news for Marvel fans who are anxious to get a good laugh from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Even in Captain America: Civil War, Paul Rudd stood out as one of the funniest superheroes, so it will be great to see even more of his comedy quirks when Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters next week.