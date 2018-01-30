Marvel Studios has dropped the first official trailer for their upcoming sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp. The debut was announced on the Black Panther red carpet last night, and as promised, it was delivered in a bite sized package of delicious weirdness. Yes, Scott Lang gets a partner. And that's going to cause some problems.

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes Ant-Man and The Wasp, a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a super hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

Ant-Man and The Wasp brings back an ensemble cast that includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña and Academy Award winner Michael Douglas, who all return from the 2015 box office hit Ant-Man. Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson, Tip "T.I." Harris and David Dastmalchian are also back for more action and fun. New additions to the cast include Academy Award nominees Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne, as well as with Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins and Randall Park.

Marvel's Ant-Man and The Wasp is once again directed by Peyton Reed. Kevin Feige produces alongside Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. The sequel is the third marvel movie opening this year after Black Panther, in theaters this February, and Infinty War this May. Ant-Man 2 will be in theaters on July 6, 2018.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be a little different from previous Marvel movies. And as you can see by the trailer, it's being described as a romantic comedy. Star Evangeline Lilly had this to say about the movie last year, describing how it helps open the playing field for future Marvel adventures.

"Those characters are experts in the quantum realm. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, they are trying everything in their power to safely enter the quantum realm and return back from it because they have evidence from the first film that Scott Lang was able to do that. If he can do it, why can't we? If we do succeed in Ant-Man and the Wasp, then that does open a whole entire new multi-verse to enter into and play around in. I'm not the story creator, so I can't tell you what they're going to do with that. But I definitely see the potential there."

You can check out the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp courtesy of Marvel. It looks like it's going to be a really fun time.