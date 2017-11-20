Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp has finally wrapped production as of late last night, according to director Peyton Reed. Ant-Man and the Wasp began shooting on August 1, with Marvel Studios releasing a brief teaser video that showcased the official logo for this highly-anticipated sequel. Now that production has wrapped, the countdown begins for the first trailer to surface, as the post-production process begins, as we get closer and closer to the July 6, 2018 release date.

This news comes just after star Paul Rudd showed off the new Ant-Man costume during a special video he prepared for the HBO special Night of Too Many Stars, directly from the Ant-Man and the Wasp set. We also recently got our first glimpse at Michelle Pfieffer as Janet Van Dyne, the thought-to-be-dead wife of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and mother of Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). While very little about her return is known, the first Ant-Man movie established that she had disappeared into what has become known as the Quantum Realm, which no one had ever previously escaped from, until Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) managed to do just that with his Ant-Man suit.

We also got set photos in late September that teased an epic fight between Wasp and the villainous Ghost, a new character played by Hannah John-Kamen. Also making their MCU debuts in this sequel are Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster, who, in the comics becomes a character known as Goliath, Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch and Randall Park as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo. It's possible that this movie could be the first to show S.H.I.E.L.D. as a legitimate organization again, after it was destroyed from the inside out in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and legitimized in the last season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., although we haven't seen S.H.I.E.L.D. make a comeback on the movie side of the MCU quite yet.

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink: Ant-Man and The Wasp. In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past. Ant-Man and the Wasp also brings back returning Ant-Man characters such as Luis (Michael Pena), Dave (T.I.), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Paxton (Bobby Cannavale), Maggie Lang (Judy Greer) and Cassie Lang (Abby Ryder Fortson).

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed returns to take the helm for this superhero sequel, working from a script written by Paul Rudd, Gabriel Ferrari, Andrew Barrer, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, based on characters created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby. Marvel will release Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, where it will go up against Lionsgate's action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. Now that production has wrapped on Ant-Man and the Wasp, the countdown to the first trailer is already under way. Take a look at the brief message from Peyton Reed Twitter, announcing that filming has wrapped on Ant-Man and the Wasp.