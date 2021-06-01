Michelle Pfeiffer has teased her MCU return as Janet Van Dyne in upcoming sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with the actress putting herself through some intense training in preparation. The third installment in the Ant-Man franchise is due to begin production very soon, with Pfeiffer's character expected to play a central role in proceedings following her decade-spanning adventures in the Quantum Realm.

Alongside the video, Michelle Pfeiffer has captioned the video "Janet van Dyne will be ready," with the footage showing her fiercely sprinting on a treadmill with what can only be described as superhero zeal. Janet Van Dyne was brought back into the Marvel fray during 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, with the superhero having spent years surviving in the Quantum Realm after shrinking to sub-atomic levels back in 1987. While the affect that has had on her was left somewhat ambiguous, it is revealed that Janet now has a connection with the mysterious plane of existence, even able to cure Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr AKA Ghost of her phasing condition.

As the title Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania suggests, the Marvel threequel will further explore the Quantum Realm, putting the spotlight on Janet Van Dyne and her adventures and experiences while trapped there. "There's definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she's evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we've seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she's evolved and what she's like as a person," director Peyton Reed told said back in 2019. "That's something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story."

Not too much else is yet known about the direction of the movie, but it has been revealed that the main antagonist of Ant-Man 3 will be Kang the Conqueror, with Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors now signed on to play the Marvel supervillain. Kang is a time traveling villain, which again will no doubt be Quantum Realm related, who is a future descendant of The Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, leading many to theorize that the movie will lead to introduction of the beloved superhero family into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While there have been several different versions of Kang over the years, the most well-known version is named Nathaniel Richards. Born in the 30th century of Earth-6311, a 16-year-old Nathaniel is visited by his future self, who goes by Kang the Conqueror, which results in Nathaniel trying everything he can to prevent his eventual transformation into the time-hopping supervillain, even becoming a superhero and member of Young Avengers, Iron Lad.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed will helm the third movie in the franchise. The previous installment's principal cast all expected to return, with Freaky star Kathryn Newton taking over as Cassie Lang. Provided there are no more major delays to the MCU roster,Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released in the United States on February 17, 2023, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Michelle Pfeiffer's Instagram account.