It's going to be a tight race at the box office this weekend. Ant-Man and the Wasp finally managed to take down Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom last weekend, but with both Skyscraper and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation opening up this week, there could be a new champion in town. The real question is, can Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson muster enough of his box office charm to overcome Marvel and the ending to the family-friendly Hotel Transylvania trilogy?

Ant-Man and the Wasp debuted with $75.8 million at the box office over the weekend. Positive buzz could help keep it in the top spot, but it's going to be very close. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is currently tracking just shy of $40 million on the low side and optimistically at $45 million. With Incredibles 2 still chugging away, looking to bring in another $13 to $14 million this weekend, that could take a bite out of Adam Sandler's animated vampire comedy. If Ant-Man and the Wasp can avoid a huge drop, it should be able to bring in a little over $40 million this weekend.

Skyscraper is one of few original action movies opening this summer and it's all thanks to the star power that Dwayne Johnson has. The action/thriller, which is inspired by movies like Die Hard and The Towering Inferno, has been tracking at around $32 million. However, Johnson has proved over the last few years that he's not to be underestimated. The early wave of reviews aren't really doing Skyscraper any favors, as it currently sits at a 55 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Unless The Rock gives this movie a bigger than expected boost, it's likely going to have to settle for number three this weekend.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom recently passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, very narrowly beating out Incredibles 2 last weekend. It should be close again this week, but Hotel Transylvania 3 is going to take a little steam away from Pixar's latest. Fallen Kingdom should bring in around $14 million this weekend, with Incredibles 2 just behind at around $13.5 million. Rounding out the top five will be The First Purge, which did less business than its predecessor, The Purge: Election Year did in 2016, but it's still another big hit for Blumhouse and should see another $7 to $8 million this weekend.

Another one to watch is the Mister Rogers documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor, which has been hanging around the top ten and is doing killer business for a documentary. Next weekend sees a trio of sequels making their debut in the form of The Equalizer 2, Unfriended: Dark Web and Mama Mia: Here We Go Again. Be sure to check out our full list of projections for this weekend's box office and check back with us Sunday for the top ten estimates. These numbers come to us courtesy of Box Office Mojo.