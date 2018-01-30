Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, and if you blinked or had to sneeze at the 55-second mark, you would have missed the first official look at Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), although there were set photos that surfaced in September teasing a street fight between Ghost and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly). Unfortunately, that one brief shot was all we saw. But just the casting of Hannah John-Kamen alone indicated that Marvel Studios was planning some pretty big changes from the character's comic book origins, largely since Ghost from the comics is a man.

Ghost was created by David Michelinie and Bob Layton, making his debut in Iron Man #219 in June 1987. The character was first developed as a supervillain, who was later developed into an anti-hero character. While very little is known about Ghost's origins in the Marvel Comics, before his turn to villainy, he worked as a programmer and engineer at an IT company named Omnisapient. He had begun romantically seeing an attractive female co-worker, but her sudden death lead him to wire his consciousness into his own data networks, through a series of flux-state processors that were wired into his flesh. After learning that she was actually hired by Omnisapient to keep him focused on his work, he tried to flee from the company, but when they sent a contract killer after him, the killer blew up the building, killing everyone else inside, except the man who would now be known as Ghost.

Ghost's flux-state processors fused with his body when the explosion hit him, while also transforming his psyche, turning him into a vigilante hell-bent on destroying his former employers, and other corrupt corporations like them. These comic book origins sync up nicely with the MCU origins of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who spent years in prison for trying to destroy a corporation before becoming Ant-Man. Still, Ghost's railing against corporate greed was quite ironic, since he would often accept payment from one corporation only to use those funds to destroy another corporation. Those funds were needed for his high-tech suit that rendered him invisible, which lead to the obvious nickname Ghost. While he was primarily used in the comics as an Iron Man villain, there is no indication that Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man will be showing up in this movie, especially since Ant-Man sided with Team Cap against Team Iron man in Captain America: Civil War.

Aside from the gender-swapped nature of the Ghost character, there could also be some significant changes to Ghost's origins as well. One brief scene from the trailer shows a hand reaching out, that seems to flutter between being visible and invisible, with Laurence Fishburne's character Dr. Bill Foster, seen shortly thereafter. Laurence Fishburne was confirmed as Bill Foster when shooting started on Ant-Man and the Wasp in early August, but there is very little known about how he fits into the story. Given the invisible nature of Ghost, this hand most likely belongs to Ghost, with the trailer implying that Dr. Bill Foster has some sort of hand in her creation, which would be yet another major departure from the comics.

Ghost won't be the only villain in Ant-Man in the Wasp, with Walton Goggins portraying Sonny Burch, although he isn't shown in this first trailer quite yet. Sonny was a former employee of Cross Technologies, the company run by Corey Stoll's Darren Cross in the first Ant-Man movie, and it seems likely that Burch will team up with Ghost to get revenge for his former company being decimated at the end of the first Ant-Man movie. In case you haven't seen it yet, or just want to watch it again, take a look at the first Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, courtesy of Marvel, along with the first image of Ghost below.