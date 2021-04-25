It's official, Anthony Hopkins has won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. On Sunday night, the 83-year-old actor was facing some very tough competition for the Best Actor category. For his highly acclaimed performance as Anthony in the Florian Zeller drama The Father, Anthony Hopkins managed to snag the win, making the Hollywood legend the oldest actor to ever win the Best Actor Academy Award.

It was anyone's guess as to who would win the Oscar on Sunday night, as all of the names that were nominated are very deserving of the honor. Other nominees in the Best Actor category included Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal as Ruben Stone; Chadwick Boseman for IMa Rainey's Black Bottom; Gary Oldman for Mank as Herman J. Mankiewicz; and Steven Yeun for Minari as Jacob Yi.

Meanwhile, some of the other most notable wins at the Academy Awards include Nomadland for Best Picture; Nomadland director Chloe Zano for Best Director; Frances McDorman for Best Actress for Nomadland; Daniel Kaluuya for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah; Youn Yuh-jung for Best Supporting Actress for Minari; and Emerald Fennell for Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman. The Father also nabbed Best Adapted Screenplay.

A legend of the screen for decades, Hopkins has received six Academy award nominations over the course of his career. He previously won the Best Actor Oscar for his unforgettable role as cannibal Hannibal Lecter in 1991's The Silence of the Lambs. His roles in The Remains of the Day and Nixon also put him up for the same award in 1994 and 1996, respectively. Hopkins was later nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 1998 for Amistad and again just last year for The Two Popes.

On the small screen, Hopkins has similarly impressed critics with multiple Emmy wins. In 1976, he won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case. This was followed by winning the same away in 1981 for The Bunker; he was nominated again the following year for The Hunchback of Notre Dame. After another Outstanding Supporting Actor nomination in 1990 for Great Expectations, Hopkins was up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama more recently for his role in Westworld in 2017.

Directed by Florian Zeller, The Father is co-written by Zeller and Christopher Hampton. Along with Hopkins, the cast features Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams. The movie follows an aging man who must deal with his progressing memory loss. Reviews were incredibly strong with the movie earning a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes at 98% Fresh. For those who've seen it, it wasn't a surprise to see the picture up for so many awards at the Oscars.

Congratulations to Anthony Hopkins for winning Best Actor, along with the rest of the big winners at the Academy Awards. You can also check out the full list of award winners and nominees at the official website for the Oscars.