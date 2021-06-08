Anthony Mackie may as well get comfortable in his superhero tights, as he plans to stick around as Captain America for a while. In years past in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans had consistently wielded the shield as Steve Rogers in the Captain America and Avengers movies. Despite rumors to the contrary, Evans has said he's done with the role, passing on the shield to Mackie's Sam Wilson.

The Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picked up after the events of Avengers: Endgame when Steve Rogers retired. Initially, Sam is apprehensive about taking on the Captain America mantle, but he eventually comes to embrace it. It has been reported that another Captain America movie is in the works at Marvel Studios that's expected to follow Mackie's new version of the patriotic superhero.

At this time, Anthony Mackie doesn't quite know what all lies ahead for Sam Wilson in the MCU. Still, he's on board to serve as Captain America for a good long while if Marvel Studios wants to keep using him. In a new interview with Variety, here's what Mackie had to say when asked about how long he sees himself playing the character before it becomes his turn to pass on the shield to someone new.

"I definitely don't want to be a 55 year old Captain America, so I've got a solid six to eight [years] in me."

Back in April, it was reported that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and series writer Dalan Musson were tapped to write the screenplay for a new Captain America movie. Although it will be following a new protagonist, it serves as the fourth solo movie for the MCU's Captain America, following 2011's The First Avenger, 2014's The Winter Soldier, and 2016's Civil War.

When the news was announced, Mackie explained that even he wasn't sure what exactly was happening with the sequel. In fact, he claims that the fans found out the information before he did, and it was someone at the grocery store who delivered the news.

"I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store," Mackie told Entertainment Weekly. "The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!' [holds up a cellphone] 'I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything."

Of Sam Wilson's future as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mackie added: "Remember, he's a counselor and he's a regular guy who just happened to become an Avenger. There's no superpowers, there's no super-suit, there's no super-serum. He's just a guy. I love the idea of him moving through life as Captain America, as someone who brings peace and change instead of destruction and physical force."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming on Disney+. As for Captain America 4 with Mackie in the lead, a release date hasn't yet been set for the movie. This news comes to us from Variety.