Marvel Studios is celebrating the fruitful results of its experiment with interconnected Disney+ originals, tying up with the existing and upcoming films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first two entries in Marvel's Disney+ slate, ﻿WandaVision﻿ and ﻿The Falcon And The Winter Soldier﻿ won big at this year's MTV Awards, with Elizabeth Olsen winning Best Performance for playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Anthony Mackie winning Best Hero for becoming the new Captain America of the MCU. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier found Anthony Mackie donning the new red, blue, and white wings, dropping his old suit and taking up the mantle of Captain America after Steve Rogers retired or went to the moon after Avengers: Endgame.

But his one-episode appearance was not the end of it as Marvel Studios right after announced that Anthony Mackie will headline the fourth Captain America film of his own set in a later Phase within the MCU. Acknowledging his permanent transition into the new Cap, Marvel also put Mackie's version of the character as the profile for their social media handles dedicated to Captain America projects. But this new transition and the new beginning of Sam Wilson's journey within the franchise is no conclusion to his arc, but an introduction.

In the post-show Q&A with Variety, Anthony Mackie, who won Best Hero golden popcorn for his portrayal of Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, joked how he is not just going to hang up his new wings, not even after the movie he has signed up for. Mackie was asked how many 'decades' Mackie has made contract with the studio to play Cap.

"I hope the next two decades, that's what I'm hoping for. So if I could be 65 and still doing this, I'm crushing it."

Mackie also stated that he was skeptical about pulling off a successful superhero story for television within the MCU on the same level as they've done in the films.

"I was blown away in surprise on how well they were able to keep the scope of films [in the] Marvel Universe and take to TV."

Anthony Mackie was originally skeptical about the idea of a Marvel TV series, "I didn't think we would be able to translate on to television what we do on film" #FATWShttps://t.co/CTimzb6F6Wpic.twitter.com/qtJMtabLBQ — Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2021

Marvel Studios has already revealed how it plans on ending its Phase 4 with Fantastic Four as the final film in the phase, with multiple Disney+ original series tying up with them. A lot of those originals are already under the final stages of production, though it's not exactly clear whether all of them would release as part of Phase Four or will some of them would be shifted to Phase Five. Nevertheless, Marvel still has plans stretched out as far as till the end of this decade. And Mackie has featured in six MCU films since his debut in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Given Marvel's plans to have Mackie continue playing his character in the new superhero alter ego, it's possible that he will remain an active member of the franchise at least for this decade.

As Marvel is casually introducing new characters in the coming years and placing hints to several future storylines, it's highly possible that the new Captain America will team up with some of them in the future and may play a pivotal role in shaping up the New Avengers. Details on Captain America 4 are under wraps and possibly even writers haven't come up with a potential plot for the film to follow Phase Three. But, we can expect that Anthony Mackie will keep on flying high in his new vibranium-powered wings for a long time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.