[email protected] isn't just for comic book movies. Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper proved that when they virtually teased horror fans during their Antlers panel from earlier today. The movie was originally supposed to open in theaters back in April, but was unable to do so due to current events. The movie does not have an official release date yet, but one should be coming when theaters are able to start opening their doors again, which was just postponed yet again.

Antlers stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, and Graham Greene. The movie is set in an isolated Oregon town, and follows a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother who become embroiled with her enigmatic student whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them. Russell was interviewed last year about the movie and says, "Well, you're watching kind of people in disturbing situations and deal with disturbing feelings, but it's definitely a horror movie. I mean if there's a Guillermo monster, it's a monster."

When asked if the monster was made with CGI, Keri Russell set the record straight. "No, people created a monster. That's what his team does. There's a real Guillermo element to it," she said. Creating the visual effects is something that Guillermo del Toro is a master of, and like the most of the greats, it's all done practically, which adds an even creepier level of realism to whatever project del Toro might be working on. Russell had this to say about signing on for Antlers.

"Basically they sold me on... I loved Scott Cooper's Crazy Heart and I really liked everything from my meeting with him. And Guillermo called me and I just thought, 'Why not take a chance? Those people are such great artists. Why not just see what it is?' I had no idea if it was going to work out or not."

As for working on Antlers, it was something that Russell really enjoyed. "I loved the DP too. Oh my God, he was so good. He was this German cinematographer, [The Terror's Florian Hoffmeister]," she says. "It's so haunting and beautiful for a scary movie. It's set in this misty, dark and dilapidated town in the Northwest. Oh, it's really crazy. It's like nothing I've ever done. So, I don't know. I'm still like figuring it all out, but great ingredients and Jesse Plemons!" Horror fans are definitely looking forward to seeing Antlers, but we're all going to have to be a bit more patient.

In addition to sharing behind-the-scenes stories about Antlers, Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper showed off some terrifying new footage from the movie. One can tell that they, along with Keri Russell, are really excited for people to see what they worked on, so hopefully that happens sooner, rather than later. Things are pretty much all up in the air at the moment, so being patient is something we've all gotten pretty great at. You can check out the Antlers panel above, thanks to the Searchlight Pictures YouTube channel.