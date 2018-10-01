Fox Searchlight Pictures Presidents of Production, Film and Television Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum announced today that principal photography has commenced in Vancouver, British Columbia for the horror thriller Antlers. Directed by Scott Cooper (Black Mass, Crazy Heart), the film is written by Henry Chaisson (Open 24 Hours) & Nick Antosca (The Forest, Channel Zero) with revisions by Scott Cooper, from the short story The Quiet Boy by Antosca. In Amtlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, become entwined with a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

Starring in Antlers are Keri Russell (Star Wars 9 FX's The Americans), Jesse Plemons (Hostiles, FX's Fargo), Jeremy T. Thomas (Lore), Graham Greene (Molly's Game), Scott Haze (Thank You For Your Service, Venom), Rory Cochrane (White Boy Rick, Hostiles) and Amy Madigan (Twice in a Lifetime, Field of Dreams).

The film's producers are Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water, The Vow), David S. Goyer (Assassination Nation, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice), and Kevin Turen (All is Lost, 99 Holmes) serving as executive producer. Antlers is the first project between Fox Searchlight Pictures and Guillermo del Toro following the announcement of a deal between Searchlight and del Toro that covers live action feature film projects to be written, produced and/or directed by del Toro. Scott Cooper said this.

"I couldn't be more excited to begin production on Antlers with Guillermo Del Toro, and reunite with my dear friends at Fox Searchlight. They're incredible filmmakers, not to mention necessary filmmakers, and are extremely passionate and supportive of my vision as I venture into yet another genre, and delve into the unnerving world of ancestral spirits."

Said Fox Searchlight Chairmen Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula.

"We are delighted to be back in business with Scott Cooper, with whom we had an incredible journey on the Oscar-winning Crazy Heart, and Guillermo Del Toro, fresh off The Shape of Water."

Added Greenfield and Greenbaum.

"Scott is a master of creating human dramas with unforgettable performances. Antllers will allow him to bring his unique gifts to the horror genre. We could not be more thrilled."

Joining Cooper on the film is director of photography Florian Hoffmeister (The Deep Blue Sea, A Quiet Passion), production designer Tim Grimes (The Wrestler, War of the Worlds), editor Dylan Tichenor (Phantom Thread, Zero Dark Thirty), costume designer Karin Nosella (Insomnia, Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol), creature effects supervisor Shane Mahan (The Shape of Water, Infinity War) and special effects make-up artists Lindala Schminken (Godzilla, The Fog) and Toby Lindala (The Revenant, Godzilla).

The film will be overseen by Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum and SVP of Production DanTram Nguyen and Coordinator Cornelia Burleigh. Fox Searchlight Pictures is a specialty film company that both finances and acquires motion pictures. It has its own marketing and distribution operations, and its films are distributed internationally by Twentieth Century Fox. Fox Searchlight Pictures is a unit of Twentieth Century Fox Film.