Fox Searchlight has dropped the latest trailer for Antlers. While the first Antlers trailer set the cryptic story in motion, the new footage fills in the blanks. And those blanks may be something that horror fans are never able to scrub from their memory. Keri Russell takes the lead in the movie, but the new footage is pretty much dialogue-free and it speaks for itself. This is going to be a very interesting and grim story to unfold on the big screen.

In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. In the first trailer, Lucas Weaver (Thomas) is telling a story about three bears that live in a dark cave. Something dark changes in this family and it's clear that little Lucas is telling a very familiar story about himself and his family. However, the new trailer provides us with some insight into his day-to-day life and it is unsettling, to say the least.

As the Antlers trailer progresses, we see what Lucas does after school. He goes on the hunt for small game, including skunks and raccoons. He kills them and then brings them home and upstairs to a locked and dark room. He heaves the carcass into the room and quickly leaves when a humanoid creature begins to devour the meat. This goes on, without words, until the mysterious creature disappears from the room and breaks out of the house, leaving a trail of blood behind. From there, it seems this creature has gotten hungrier for larger prey, which includes humans. Adding to the creepy vibe is the well-crafted sound design, which is then used in the score for maximum effect.

There are slight teases of this creature, which by the end of the trailer has grown, and turned black, just like the story Lucas told in the first footage for the movie. There isn't much about the movie floating around, other than the fact that it looks terrifying and that Academy Award winning director Guillermo del Toro is a producer on the project. It looks like del Toro had a hand in shaping the look, from the small town vibes to the grim visuals. Antlers will certainly be a departure from Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which del Toro also produced.

Antlers was written by C. Henry Chaisson Nick Antosca, and Scott Cooper, who also directs the movie. The project is based on Antosca's short story, The Quiet Boy. The movie is produced by Guillermo del Toro, David S. Goyer, and J. Miles Dale. Antlers hits theaters on April 17th, 2020, though after looking at the trailer, many horror fans will probably wish it were coming out in time for Halloween. The trailer was provided to us by the Fox Searchlight YouTube channel.