On what would have been his 31st birthday, the late Anton Yelchin is being remembered by his fans all across the globe on social media. Born in 1989, Yelchin died in the summer of 2016 as the result of a freak accident when he was pinned between his Jeep and a brick pillar outside of his home. Gone way too soon, the young actor's sudden passing broke the hearts of fans across the world. A truly remarkable person, Yelchin's short life and career were later made the subject of the documentary Love, Antosha, which premiered last year at the Sundance Film Festival to great acclaim from fans and critics.

Last year, Garret Price, who directed Love, Antosha, spoke about the movie on the late actor's 30th birthday. "There's a whole audience that needs to learn more about Anton," Price says, reaffirming his commitment to get Yelchin's story further out there by way of the documentary. Fellow filmmaker Drake Doremus, who was too close with Yelchin to comfortably make the documentary himself, also remembered the late actor with some touching words. "He was one of my favorite people I ever met in my life," Doremus says. "I loved him so much, and we had such a special, life-changing experience together, so obviously I really wanted to be a part of the film and really wanted to help bring this movie to life."

Love, Antosha features interviews with dozens of Yelchin's friends and colleagues regaling their favorite memories of the late actor. This includes J. J. Abrams, Chris Pine, Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Stewart, Jodie Foster, Willem Dafoe, Zoe Saldana, Frank Langella, Ben Foster, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Simon Pegg. Amassing all of this talent to appear in the movie was also no challenge at all for Price, who says everyone was eager to be involved. "Everybody wanted to be a part of this. All people wanted to do was talk about Anton," Price explained, calling the movie a "love better to family and to cinema," the "two things Anton loved most in life."

Of course, the pain of losing Yelchin was especially felt by his parents, Viktor and Irina. The two suggested last year that they're very pleased with the documentary about his life, although it was rather difficult for them to watch. "When I saw the movie from the beginning to the end, once, [it was] exactly what we wanted to see," says Viktor of the movie. Meanwhile, finishing the doc was too painful for Irina, who made it up until the announcement of Yelchin's death before saying she "couldn't watch any further." Still, Yelchin's parents were happy with the people involved with the movie, with many thanking Vikor and Irina for letting them be a part of it. "They would say 'honored,' because everybody wants to see him alive," Irina said.

Now, a year after the release of Love, Antosha, fans of the actor continue to remember Anton Yelchin as another anniversary of his birth passes us by. You can take a look at some of those touching tributes posted to Twitter below. In addition to the documentary about his life and career, we'll also always have Yelchin's memorable on-screen performances to help keep his legacy alive forever. Rest in peace. The quotes shown above come to us from Entertainment Weekly.

