On the day Anton Yelchin would have turned 32, Kat Dennings joined fans of the late actor all over the world in paying tribute to the Star Trek star on social media. In 2007, Dennings co-starred with Yelchin in the comedy-drama Charlie Bartlett, serving as his love interest in the movie. Remembering happier times, Dennings posted an image of the pair together on Twitter in recognition of Yelchin's 32nd birthday.

Happy Birthday Anton, things were never the same again pic.twitter.com/v5sGuRXadC — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) March 11, 2021

"Happy Birthday Anton, things were never the same again," Kat Dennings writes in the caption. The free streaming service Pluto TV has also announced that it will stream Charlie Bartlett for free on Pluto TV Comedy at 8 p.m. ET.

Remembering a talent gone too soon. In honor of his birthday, catch Charlie Bartlett starring Anton Yelchin at 8pm ET on Pluto TV Comedy. (CH 57) https://t.co/r5gv6Y4yTrpic.twitter.com/WLlSCeUbod — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) March 11, 2021

The Star Trek news site TrekMovie.com also posted a video tribute of Anton, writing in the tweet, "Remembering actor, musician, and photographer Anton Yelchin on his birthday. He won our hearts as Chekov in the three J.J. Abrams #StarTrek movies, and was gone much too soon. He would have turned 32 today."

Remembering actor, musician, and photographer Anton Yelchin on his birthday. He won our hearts as Chekov in the three J.J. Abrams #StarTrek movies, and was gone much too soon. He would have turned 32 today. pic.twitter.com/ZkvlGbtww1 — TrekMovie.com (@TrekMovie) March 11, 2021

"Today we remember Anton Yelchin, the person who somehow changed my life and the person that will always have my heart. Happy Birthday love," one fan of Yelchin writes.

Today we remember Anton Yelchin, the person who somehow changed my life and the person that will always have my heart.

Happy Birthday love💗 pic.twitter.com/N6hafKhZGI — 🦋LEIA🦋 (@SayuriChekov) March 11, 2021

"Happy birthday and R.I.P to Anton Yelchin," tweets another fan. "Amongst the amazing performances he managed to get on to the silver screen in his all to short life, Charlie Bartlett is my all time favourite. Taken way before his time."

Happy birthday and R.I.P to Anton Yelchin.

Amongst the amazing performances he managed to get on to the silver screen in his all to short life, Charlie Bartlett is my all time favourite.

Taken way before his time. — Stephen Murphy (@KiMcLikem) March 11, 2021

Recommending Yelchin's final role, another fan posts a screenshot from Thoroughbreds and writes: "Reminder that Anton Yelchin gave an amazing final performance in the underrated Thoroughbreds (2018). Highly recommend checking it out. Missing him today."

Reminder that Anton Yelchin gave an amazing final performance in the underrated Thoroughbreds (2018). Highly recommend checking it out. Missing him today. pic.twitter.com/s5hFGOVZjc — The Ephram Oliver Who Lives in a Society (@EphramOliver) March 11, 2021

And another tweet reads, "Happy Birthday to the GOAT, Anton Yelchin. You left your earthly body far too soon. A supreme talent, even as a young child, who was only going to get better."

Known for playing Pavel Chekov in three Star Trek movies, Yelchin's other roles include Charlie Bartlett, Odd Thomas, Fright Night, Alpha Dog, and Green Room. As the starring roles kept coming for the popular rising star, there was a tremendous amount of untapped potential that was squandered when Anton Yelchin died in 2016, the result of a freak accident outside of his L.A. home. He was just 27 years old.

Yelchin's life and career were chronicled in the acclaimed documentary Love, Antosha, which was first released in 2019. Directed by Garret Price and featuring many of Anton's celebrity friends sharing personal memories of the actor, the most is a must-watch for any big fan of Yelchin. Narrated by Nicolas Cage, some of the stars featured include J. J. Abrams, Jodie Foster, Willem Dafoe, Zachary Quinto, Chris Pine, Simon Pegg, Anya-Taylor Joy, and John Cho. It is currently streaming for free on Tubi, Vudu, Crackle, and IMDbTV.

We can only imagine what else Yelchin could have accomplished had he not left us so soon. To remember the late actor, it's as good a time as any to watch the documentary Love, Antosha or any one of Anton's movies today. Rest in peace, Anton Yelchin.

happy birthday to anton yelchin, if you haven’t seen love antosha yet it’s definitely worth the watch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XF6ufRpMEZ — ashley jones 🥯 (@ashleyjonesy02) March 11, 2021

In honor to Anton Yelchin's birthday I will post my favorite pictures of him pic.twitter.com/Ih4QHEhoW6 — 🦋LEIA🦋 (@SayuriChekov) March 11, 2021

happy birthday anton yelchin ❤ pic.twitter.com/3AZSDxBrd8 — paula (@coraroline) March 11, 2021