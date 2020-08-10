Antonio Banderas has been "forced" to celebrate his 60th birthday in quarantine, as the Pain and Glory star announced on his special day that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. As you only turn 60 once, Aug. 10 should have been a much brighter day for Banderas, an occasion that would have certainly called for a gathering of friends and family in the years before 2020. Tweeting to his followers on Monday that he had been diagnosed with the disease, Banderas remains optimistic about his recovery and intends to make the best of his time at home alone.

"I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet," Banderas tweeted in Spanish. "I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone."

A Hollywood veteran, Banderas has been starring in acclaimed movies for decades with a wide variety of diverse and memorable roles. Some of his most well known roles include parts in Philadelphia, where he co-starred opposite Tom Hanks, the first celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus, The Mask of Zorro, Desperado, Assassins, and Evita. Banderas' acclaimed television work also includes Emmy-nominated performances as the titular revolutionary in And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself, along with his role as Pablo Picasso in the second season of the anthology series Genius. He is also popular with younger moviegoers for his role as the family patriarch in the original Spy Kids movie trilogy. Of course, Banderas is also known for voicing the fan favorite role of Puss and Boots in the Shrek franchise, which includes getting his own spinoff movie in 2011.

More recently, Banderas earned tremendous acclaim when he appeared in the Spanish drama Pain and Glory alongside Asier Etxeandia, Penélope Cruz, Julieta Serrano, and Leonardo Sbaraglia. Written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar, the movie stars Banderas as a Spanish movie director in the midst of a creative crisis. For the role, Banderas won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor and was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes. The movie also has a strong score on Metacritic with overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics.

Additionally, Banderas has joined the upcoming Uncharted movie with Tom Holland and will also appear in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson when both movies are released in 2021. Of course, that may also depend on if further movie production delays could end up pushing those projects back even further. In any case, despite the less than ideal circumstances, let's hope Banderas finds some joy in his 60th birthday, and we wish him the very best with his recovery from the disease. This news comes to us from Antonio Banderas on Twitter.