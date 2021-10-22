A new music video has been released for Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho featuring Anya Taylor-Joy singing a cover of "Downtown" by Petula Clark. Taylor-Joy shows off her remarkable singing voice in a cover that is both haunting and seductive, a preview of what many can expect in Wright's psychological thriller. The video also features Taylor-Joy singing with an orchestra, making the cover seem so much grander than the original.

The trailers for Last Night in Soho have featured characters being seduced by the glitz and glamour of the big city, but there is also danger as a criminal scandal of murder is afoot. The official synopsis shared by Focus Features says, "In acclaimed director Edgar Wright's psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker."

Edgar Wright is no stranger to featuring music in his films. Baby Driver was constructed completely around an incredible soundtrack, with the editing and sound effects matching the music. The action scenes synchronizing with the soundtrack was impressively done by Wright. Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World also featured a great soundtrack with original songs being written for the movie.

In fact, the title of Last Night in Soho is inspired by a song from the band Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich. The inspiration came when fellow director Quentin Tarantino used a song from the band in Death Proof and later showed Wright the song he would inevitably use for the title to this film.

"In Death Proof, Quentin uses a Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich song, 'Hold Tight'," Wright told Total Film. "I was talking to him about that song, and that band, and he said, 'Have you ever heard 'Last Night in Soho?'' He played it for me, and he goes, 'This is the best title music for a film that's never been made.'"

The soundtrack will most likely be an important aspect of Last Night in Soho and you can pre-order the album now. It will have songs from many artists including The Kinks, The Who, Cilla Black, Sandie Shaw, Siouxsie & The Banshees, and Dusty Springfield. There will also be a vinyl edition available from Mondo. You can also pre-order the original score for the movie, composed by Steven Price. Taylor Joy's "Downtown" cover can also be found on the official soundtrack.

Along with Taylor-Joy, the rest of the cast includes Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Michael Ajao, Diana Rigg, and James and Oliver Phelps. Last Night in Soho first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4 and also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will premiere in the US at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 25, becoming the first film to premiere at this new museum. It will officially open in US theaters on Oct. 29, exclusively in theaters.