Vortex Words + Pictures has announced that principal photography has been wrapped on their new horror feature Anything for Jackson, which is anticipated to premiere Fall 2020 on Super Channel Fuse in Canada. Filmed on location in Barrie, Ontario, the movie is directed by seasoned filmmaker Justin G. Dyck. "The entire cast and crew attached to this project is beyond incredible and gives me the ultimate confidence as I enter the horror world for the first time as a director," Dyck says in a statement. He adds: "We're setting out to put a new spin on a favorite genre and I can't wait to share this film with the world."

Several cast members have also been revealed for the Super Channel Fuse Original, bringing in several familiar faces you may recognize from other movies and television shows. The movie is led by Sheila McCarthy, who recently appeared in the Netflix Original The Umbrella Academy, along with Julian Richings, who had notable roles in Orphan Black and Supernatural. Also starring in Anything for Jackson are Konstantina Mantelos (A Christmas Crush), Josh Cruddas (Polar), and Detective William Murdoch of Murdoch Mysteries himself, Yannick Bisson (Another Wolfcop).

The movies released by Vortex Words + Pictures are known for their uniquely interesting plots, and going by the official synopsis for Anything for Jackson, that's going to continue with Dyck's first horror feature. The movie stars McCarthy and Richings as Audrey and Henry, two grief-stricken grandparents who've lost their only grandson, Jackson due to a car accident. To cope, Henry, a doctor, "kidnaps his pregnant patient with the intention of performing a 'reverse Exorcism,' putting Jackson inside her unborn child. It doesn't take long to figure out Jackson isn't the only ghost the grandparents invited into their home. Now it's a race against time for the couple, as well as the pregnant woman to figure a way out of the haunting they've set upon themselves."

Credited with directing over 25 movies and dozens of series episodes, Justin G. Dyck serves as the director for Anything for Jackson. His prior work as a director includes the Netflix Original series Ponysitters Club and a handful of Christmas TV movies. Wearing many hats, Dyck's work in the movie business also includes stints as a director, cinematographer, editor, and producer. Producing Anything for Jackson are Bill Marks (Wolfcop), Christopher Giroux (I'll Take Your Dead), Keith Cooper (writer, A Very Country Christmas), and Dyck (Fast and Furriest). Also on board as executive producers are Jesse Ikeman (Survival of the Dead), Justin Rebelo (United We Fan), and Audrey Cummings (She Never Died).

Anything for Jackson is expected to premiere on Super Channel Fuse in Canada in Fall 2020, with an official premiere date yet to be revealed by the company. A71 Releasing will handle the rights to the movie for the rest of the world. You can read more about the studio and their various other productions, which includes Another Wolf Cop, Hellmington, and Forsaken, by heading on over to the official website for Vortex Words + Pictures.