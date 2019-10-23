Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is all about her hometown pride. She has now spoken out against Joker fans posing on the now-famous Bronx stairs from the movie. AOC is the U.S. Representative for New York's 14th congressional district, which includes the eastern part of the Bronx and part of North-Central Queens. In addition, AOC grew up in the Bronx and remembers a time when those stairs weren't the best place to hang around. She explains.

"When I was growing up, everyone would tell us to stay away from those steps or go with a friend or whatever."

With that being said, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants those stairs to remain a special place for the community. The Bronx is often called the Boogie Down for its influence on the birth and the spread of hip hop in the 1980s and the aforementioned steps are famous amongst residents. Skaters try and grind down it and dancers have been dancing there for decades. AOC had this to say about the Joker fans using social media to share the steps.

"The Bronx is much safer now and I'm happy to say that but I think the way a lot of us feel is 'keep your Instagram posts outside of the Boogie Down. This is for us.'"

AOC went on to say, "People have been doing that dance for a long time." The Democratic representative is also under the impression that the Joker steps will remain a tourist attraction for the years to come, but says, "We got to own it though. We can't let anyone take that away from us." AOC has fierce hometown pride, but she is saying all of this with a smile on her face.

Taking iconic local places and turning them into world-famous locations on the big screen is not something new. The Joker steps are just the latest, like Laurie Strode's house in Halloween, the Rocky steps, the E.T. house, and a lot more, to become a place to seek out while visiting. With that being said, it looks like AOC wants those Bronx steps to remain special to residents, which means visitors should treat them like respect, just like visiting any other area where a big movie was shot.

Joker isn't going away any time soon. Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix were able to collaborate and take the Clown Prince of Crime's origin story in a brand-new direction, which kept new fans and comic book fans glued to their seats. The movie has been hailed as a breath of fresh air for the comic book movie genre and will undoubtedly influence more movies in the years to come. It's unclear if AOC has seen the movie, but she sure knows all about the steps and what they mean to the residents of the Bronx. TMZ was the first to report on AOC's Joker steps comments.