Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola's visionary Vietnam War epic when the newly restored Apocalypse Now Final Cut arrives on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (4K disc, plus three Blu-ray discs and Digital copy) and on Digital 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever August 27 from Lionsgate. A special NAGRA myCinema theatrical release of Apocalypse Now Final Cut can be experienced on the giant screen in select theaters nationwide on August 15.

Restored from the original negative for the first time ever, Apocalypse Now Final Cut is Coppola's most realized version of the film, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards®, won three Golden Globes® (Best Original Score, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture, 1980), and is one of AFI's top 100 films. Starring Academy Award® winner Marlon Brando (1972, Best Actor, The Godfather), Academy Award® winner Robert Duvall (1983, Best Actor, Tender Mercies), Golden Globe® winner Martin Sheen (2001, Best Actor - TV Series, The West Wing), Academy Award® nominee Dennis Hopper (1986, Best Supporting Actor, Hoosiers), Academy Award® nominee Laurence Fishburne (1993, Best Actor, What's Love Got to Do with It), and Academy Award® nominee Harrison Ford (1985, Best Actor, Witness), experience Coppola's spectacular cinematic masterpiece the way it was intended.

Francis Ford Coppola's stunning vision of "The Heart of Darkness" in all of us remains a classic and compelling Vietnam War epic. Martin Sheen stars as Army Captain Willard, a troubled man sent on a dangerous and mesmerizing odyssey into Cambodia to assassinate a renegade American colonel named Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has succumbed to the horrors of war and barricaded himself in a remote outpost.

The Apocalypse Now Final Cut restoration will be brought to life with Dolby Vision® HDR, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The 4K Combo Pack and Digital 4K release also feature Dolby Atmos® audio mixed specifically for the home, to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. In addition, the film has been enhanced with Meyer Sound Laboratories' newly developed Sensual Sound™, a technology engineered to output audio below the limits of human hearing. All of these technologies work together to present Coppola's true vision of the film, one that delivers deep, visceral visual and auditory impact. Coppola believes Apocalypse Now Final Cut "looks better than it has ever looked, and sounds better than it has ever sounded," and he is "thrilled beyond measure to present the best version of the film to the world."

In addition to the restoration, this 4-disc Apocalypse Now Final Cut anniversary set also includes the film's Theatrical Cut and Extended Cut (Redux), as well as the acclaimed Hearts of Darkness documentary. Loaded with hours of in-depth special features, the set will also feature tonight's fascinating Tribeca Film Festival Q&A with Coppola and the prolific Steven Soderbergh (Sex, Lies, and Videotape), which has not been seen or heard outside of the festival until now, and newly discovered behind-the-scenes footage. The Apocalypse Now Final Cut 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features new, collectable Mondo artwork and will be available for the suggested retail price of $34.99.

Apocalypse Now Final Cut 4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES

• Audio Commentary by Director Francis Ford Coppola

Apocalypse Now Final Cut 4K BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Disc One

• Audio Commentary by Director Francis Ford Coppola

Disc Two

• An Interview with John Milius

• A Conversation with Martin Sheen and Francis Ford Coppola

• "Fred Roos: Casting Apocalypse" Featurette

• The Mercury Theatre on the Air: Heart of Darkness - November 6, 1938

• "The Hollow Men" Featurette

• Monkey Sampan "Lost Scene"

• Additional Scenes

• "Destruction of the Kurtz Compound" End Credits (with Non-Optional Audio Commentary by Francis Ford Coppola)

• "The Birth of 5.1 Sound" Featurette

• "Ghost Helicopter Flyover" Sound Effects Demonstration

• "The Synthesizer Soundtrack" Article by Bob Moog

• "A Million Feet of Film: The Editing of Apocalypse Now " Featurette

" Featurette • "Heard Any Good Movies Lately? The Sound Design of Apocalypse Now " Featurette

" Featurette • "The Final Mix" Featurette

• "2001 Cannes Film Festival: Francis Ford Coppola" Featurette

• "PBR Streetgang" Featurette

• "The Color Palette of Apocalypse Now " Featurette

" Featurette • Disc Credits

Disc Three

• Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse (with Optional Audio Commentary by Francis and Eleanor Coppola)

• NEW: Tribeca Film Festival Q&A with Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Soderbergh

• NEW: Never-Before-Seen B-Roll Footage

• John Milius Script Excerpt with Francis Coppola Notes (Still Gallery)

• Storyboard Collection

• Photo Archive

• Unit Photography

• Mary Ellen Mark Photography

• Marketing Archive

• 1979 Teaser Trailer

• 1979 Theatrical Trailer

• 1979 Radio Spots

• 1979 Theatrical Program

• Lobby Card and Press Kit Photos

• Poster Gallery

• Apocalypse Now Redux Trailer

Apocalypse Now Final Cut DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

• Audio Commentary by Director Francis Ford Coppola