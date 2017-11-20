Did Stanley Kubrick direct the moon landings that everyone saw on TV? That has long been one of the theories revolving around our trips to the moon. Conspiracy theorists are now at it again, claiming that the 1969 moon landing never happened. This is certainly nothing new, but a fresh piece of evidence allegedly proves that the moon landings never took place. An eagle-eyed amateur stargazer is convinced that he has seen something strange in a photograph which suggests the sixth and final moon landing, at least, never happened. A figure on the lunar surface is allegedly seen not wearing a spacesuit, which we all know would be impossible in space. For scientists, engineers, and millions of people across the world, the moon landings are the human race's greatest achievement, but conspiracy theorists continue to maintain that they are the subject of the biggest government cover up of all time.

The picture in question is from the 1972 Apollo 17 landing and has led conspiracy theorists to proclaim NASA was faking all of the moon landings. YouTube user Streetcap1 claims that he can see a stagehand, aka, a man not in a space suit in the reflection of the main astronaut's visor. The man narrating the video had this to say.

"You can see some, sort of, it looks like a man, back in the early '70s, long hair, wearing some sort of waistcoat-type thing...and a shadow of that figure presumably."

The amateur stargazer also said that the pictures that he has featured in his new video are the same questions that came under fire in 2009, sparking more doubt in the lunar landings. And his new discovery appears to have a lot of his fellow lunar conspiracy theorists excited, with some even commenting underneath the picture that the user has made a "good spot."

However, there are others who claim that the figure in the reflection is nothing more than the reflection of another astronaut. What many see when they look at the figure reflected in the visor is another astronaut. Specifically, Harrison "Jack" Schmitt, a geologist. In addition, some even theorize that Schmitt was the one who took the photo in question. But the conspiracy theorists aren't having any of this so-called logic, and instead they want to continue to believe that the government has been faking it this whole time.

Conspiracy theorists believe NASA filmed the moon landings in a huge studio. They claim no spacecraft could fly through the radioactive Van Allen belt around Earth as it would have been lethal to fly through and killed anybody on board. It makes one wonder how we have astronauts in outer space in space stations, but that could mean that's all fake as well. Or maybe newer technology has been able to get us there. Whatever the case may be, a lot of these conspiracy theorists also believe that the world is flat and that dinosaurs never existed as well.

The 1972 Apollo mission was obviously not the first manned mission to make it to the moon. That honor belongs to Apollo 11, with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, who took the first steps on the moon on July 20, 1969. Regardless, you may want to take out some tinfoil and fashion it into a helmet and pull out the fillings from your teeth and bury them underneath a tree before watching the video. Check out the video below, courtesy of Streetcap1's YouTube channel.