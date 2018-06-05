Bad Robot and Paramount have acquired a new spec script entitled Aporia, which already has fans wondering if this will be the next in the growing line of Cloverfield films. As is the case with most Bad Robot projects, no plot details were given, but the movie has been described as a, "grounded sci-fi drama with time-travel elements." That doesn't necessarily mean there will be a connection to the growing Cloverfield franchise Paramount and Bad Robot is building, but it doesn't rule it out either.

Paramount released Cloverfield in 2008 after a secretive marketing campaign that began with a mysterious trailer that played before Transformers in the summer of 2007, which had no title, just random bits of footage and the January 18, 2008 release date. Cloverfield ended up taking in $80 million domestic and $170.7 million worldwide, directed by Matt Reeves in his feature film debut, from a script by Drew Goddard, and a cast of rising stars such as T.J. Miller, Jessica Lucas, Lizzy Caplan, Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel and Odette Annable.

There had been talk of a sequel for years, but Paramount shocked fans when the first trailer for a movie that had previously been known as The Cellar and Valencia was changed to 10 Cloverfield Lane, arriving in theaters in 2016. The film, which starred John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and John Gallagher Jr., didn't fare quite as well as its predecessor, taking in $72 million domestic and $110.2 million worldwide, although no budget figures were confirmed. Ever since that movie's release, practically every movie that Bad Robot puts into development has been rumored as a Cloverfield movie, and with good reason.

Rumors had spread that a movie once known as God Particle would be part of the Cloverfield universe, while other rumors claimed that Paramount ultimately sold the film to Netflix. Both of those rumors were confirmed on Super Bowl Sunday this year when Netflix released the first footage of The Cloverfield Paradox, which revealed that the film would be available to watch directly after the big game, bypassing a theatrical run. There have been rumors that another Paramount/Bad Robot movie called Overlord is in fact Cloverfield 4, which is slated for release on October 26, but it's connection to the Cloverfield franchise has yet to be confirmed.

There have also been rumors of a fifth Cloverfield project called Kolma, which has Daisy Ridley attached to star, although it isn't known when that project is moving forward, or if it is in fact a Cloverfield movie. As for this Aporia project, the word itself is defined as, "an irresolvable internal contradiction or logical disjunction in a text, argument, or theory," although it remains to be seen how this sets up the story. Jared Moshe got his start producing documentaries like Kurt Cobain About a Son, Beautiful Losers and the TV series Storage Wars: New York before moving to features. He made his feature writing and directing debut with the 2012 film Dead Man's Burden, which he followed up with last year's The Ballad of Lefty Brown. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news about this project.