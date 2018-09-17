Netflix has released the first trailer for Apostle. The movie comes from writer/director Gareth Evans, who is best known for his superb work on The Raid franchise. Evans has now moved to the world of horror with his latest thriller, which looks a natural transition for him, based on this first footage. This looks like it may be tough to watch at times but, it very well could be a must-see for the fall season.

The footage is terribly unsettling. Any time people in a cult start talking about cleansing, using words like "divine" and "suffering" it's a pretty clear sign that things are going to get ugly. And the violence depicted in the trailer absolutely is. This is some brutal stuff. But it's also, if you're a fan of this brand of horror, quite striking and truly amazing. Here's the official synopsis for Apostle.

London, 1905. Prodigal son Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back at any cost, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where the cult lives under the leadership of the charismatic Prophet Malcolm (Michael Sheen). As Thomas infiltrates the island's community, he learns that the corruption of mainland society that they claim to reject has infested the cult's ranks nonetheless, and uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined. Written and directed by Gareth Evans (The Raid), Apostle is a harrowing occult fable where the only thing more horrifying than madness is the sinister reality behind it.

Dan Stevens leads the cast and it looks like he's got a really meaty role to chew on, swallow, spit up, and chew on some more. It's all about chewing. Stevens is a pretty underrated actor, with The Guest proving he's more than capable of putting the whole weight of a movie squarely on his shoulders. He also did a fine job as Beast in Beauty and the Beast and is leading Legion over on FX. Michael Sheen, who is no slouch himself, also looks like he's going to have a pretty compelling part as the leader of this messed up cult. The cast is rounded out by Lucy Boynton, Mark Lewis Jones, Bill Milner, Kristine Froseth and Paul Higgins.

Apostle will be one of the rare Netflix movies that actually will have a theatrical premiere, as opposed to just arriving on the streaming service. The movie is set to debut at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas later this week, so we should be hearing word shortly on if this is actually as good as it looks like it could be. Apostle arrives on Netflix on October 12. Be sure to check out the first trailer from the Netflix streaming YouTube channel for yourself below.