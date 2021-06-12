Amber Heard is paying no mind to the critics consistently calling for her firing from Aquaman 2, as the actress fired back by expressing how excited she is to start filming. This week, director James Wan revealed that the upcoming superhero sequel will officially be called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The sequel will bring back Jason Momoa as the titular Justice League member with Heard co-starring as Mera, reprising her role from the original movie.

The Aquaman 2 news reignited the fan campaign for Amber Heard to be fired from the sequel. On Twitter, her name was quickly trending as tens of thousands of people condemned Heard's involvement. It also led to more names being added to the growing petition on Change.org for the role of Mera to be recast, which has now garnered more than 1.84 million signatures. The backlash is certainly impossible to ignore, but it appears to have had no effect with the Aquaman 2 production.

Amid renewed controversy over her casting, Heard posted a flashback photo on Instagram of her standing alongside Jason Momoa. While not addressing her critics directly, Heard makes it clear that she's still a part of the project, suggesting that she's "ready" to get back to filming with Momoa for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. You can look at the post below.

"Ready to get back to this," Heard says in the caption about the Aquaman sequel.

The backlash against Amber Heard relates to her tumultuous relationship with Johnny Depp and their ongoing legal battles. Because of the publicity, Depp was asked by Warner Bros. to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3, even though filming had already begun. Depp supporters argue that the same studio firing Depp over the allegations while keeping Heard on board for Aquaman 2 is a double standard, as many believe it was actually Heard who was abusive toward Depp based on evidence released by the actor's legal team.

Heard has also previously dismissed the petition demanding her firing. In November, she confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that she was set to reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman 2, despite any rumors to the contrary. She also suggested that the petition was part of a "paid campaign" that ultimately won't make a difference on her casting.

"Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality," Heard said. "Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

For his part, Momoa hasn't responded to the Aquaman 2 news on his social media just yet. He did share the new teaser for season 2 of See, the sci-fi series on Apple TV+ that stars the Aquaman star alongside Alfre Woodard. Dave Bautista will play the brother of Momoa's character in the second season, which is set to premiere on Aug. 27, 2021.

With Heard and Momoa in starring roles, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is also set to premiere in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022. New footage of both of them was also seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max in March. Meanwhile, Heard can also be seen in the new drama Gully, which premiered in theaters earlier this month. This news comes to us from Amber Heard on Instagram.