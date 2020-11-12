Amber Heard is "super excited" to return as Mera in Aquaman 2. The news comes after over 1 million angry DC fans signed a petition to have her removed from the sequel. She claims that the media campaigns are paid for, while stating that they have "no basis in reality." Heard was briefly married to Johnny Depp, and from the sound of things, it wasn't exactly the healthiest of relationships. The actress has alleged on numerous occasions that Depp physically assaulted her, and Depp has alleged the same against Heard.

Everything came to a head last week when Johnny Depp lost a $50 million libel lawsuit against The Sun tabloid, which referred to him as a "wife beater" in a headline. After he lost the lawsuit, Warner Bros. insisted that he resign from Fantastic Beasts 3, which led to a huge backlash against the studio and Amber Heard from Depp fans. However, she isn't letting it get to her. Heard explains.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back. I'm so excited to film that."

Amber Heard went on to allege, "Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality." The actress continues, "Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year." The actress did not divulge who is paying for said rumors and social media campaigns. Whatever the case may be, there are going to be some more angry DC fans now.

In 2018, Amber Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post, where she spoke about her fear of coming forward with abuse allegations. "Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress - that I would be blacklisted," which is something that many actresses have shared after coming forward with their own allegations. "A movie I was attached to recast my role. I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company dropped me," she says.

Both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have shared images of alleged abuse from each other in court and on social media over the years. Since losing the libel suit last week, Depp has planned to contest the judge's ruling, while filing another suit against Heard. For now, the actress is getting ready for Aquaman 2, which will reunite her with Jason Momoa, who seemed to have a lot of fun making the first movie together. As for when the long-awaited sequel will begin filming, that is unclear at the moment, though we should learn soon. The interview with Amber Heard was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.