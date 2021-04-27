Amber Heard has begun preparing for her return as Mera in the upcoming sequel Aquaman 2, and the actress has provided a look at her training regimen on Instagram. Previously, Heard starred in the role in 2018's Aquaman after first appearing in Justice League. More of the character was seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the four-hour "Snyder Cut" that was released on HBO Max just last month.

As of now, the plan is for Aquaman 2 to start filming this summer in the UK. Officially on board to reprise the role of Mera, Heard previously teased her return with an Instagram post noting she was getting a kindle for Aquaman 2 - a reference to Jason Momoa tearing the last pages out of her books while filming the first movie. In a new post, Heard shows that she's since begun her physical preparations for her DCEU return as well.

"Alexa, play 'Pussy Talk' by City Girls," Amber Heard writes in the caption, using the hashtags #workout songs and #aquaman2. While Heard's fans will be happy to see her back in the role of Mera, not everyone is quite so thrilled. There's long been a popular petition on Change.org to have the actress removed from the sequel. Over 1.83 million signatures have already been added to the petition as it continues towards its goal of 3 million names. Heard has previously downplayed the petition by suggesting that the signatures come from bots and people paid to sign it.

"Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality," Heard told Entertainment Weekly in 2020. "Only the fans actually made Aquamanand Aquaman 2happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

Heard added: "I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back. I'm so excited to film that."

The campaign to have Heard fired from Aquaman 2 stems from her public issues with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Most everyone knows how Heard accused Depp of domestic violence, an act that Depp says cost him his jobs in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises. Johnny and his legal team have since introduced various forms of evidence that have gotten the majority of the public back onto his side, and the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been used frequently on social media ever since.

Aquaman 2 is directed by James Wan, who helmed the first movie, using a script by returning co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Along with Heard as Mera, the sequel brings back Jason Momoa to play the titular superhero. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has also said that he will be back to reprise his role as Black Manta. Recently, it was reported that Pilou Asbaek of Game of Thrones fame is in talks with Warner Bros. for a role in the movie, although it's unclear who he'll be playing.

Currently, Aquaman 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022. This news comes to us from Amber Heard on Instagram.