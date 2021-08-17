More than ready to reprise her role as Mera, Amber Heard is showing off her Aquaman 2 combat training in a new video shared to social media. Set to return to the role she first played in the original Aquaman, Heard will star in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opposite Jason Momoa as the titular superhero. The actress is now on location in London for the sequel's production, and a new video on Instagram provides a look at her on-set training regimen.

In the footage, Amber Heard uses a staff to land multiple shots on her trainer, ultimately disarming him at the end of the scuffle. She then celebrates with a victory dance which she labeled as a "*Non* traditional martial arts victory dance." The clip also provides a sneak peek at what's to come from Heard's physical role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, coming after several posts in the past of Heard working out leading up to the start of production.

Despite continued controversy over Heard's casting, she will stay on board for the sequel in her role as Mera. Because of her legal troubles with ex-husband Johnny Depp, which had resulted in Depp losing his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3, there had been fans petitioning for Heard to be fired from the Aquaman sequel. Although Warner Bros. is the studio behind both projects, it's been confirmed that Heard will keep her job despite the public outcry.

"I don't think we're ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure," producer Peter Safran told Deadline. "You gotta do what's best for the movie. We felt that if it's James Wan, and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That's really what it was... One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn't mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes. You have to do what's right for the film, and that's really where we landed on it."

James Wan directs Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom using a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Star Jason Momoa also contributed heavily to the story. Along with Momoa and Heard, the sequel stars Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, and Yahya Abdul Mateen II. Little has been revealed about the plot of the sequel beyond that it will include the returns of several stars from the original movie.

While many DCEU movies have been met with mixed results, Aquaman was a big hit for Warner Bros. in 2018. The movie scored over $1.148 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing movie based on a DC Comics character. Fans and critics also largely enjoyed the movie, prompting the studio to order a sequel.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022. It remains to be seen how much Heard's involvement will affect its success, but many Johnny Depp fans have vowed to boycott the sequel. In the meantime, Heard is ready to step back into the role of Mera.