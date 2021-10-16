While we still have a bit of a wait to continue our adventure with Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, DC FanDome has given us a behind-the-scenes look at what we can expect from our second installment. With only a few hints from director James Wan, and physical fitness training updates from the stars, we need our Aqua-fix! The BTS sizzle reel streamed at DC FanDome which has many fans sharing their favorite screenshots. Take the plunge!

Aquaman 2 recebe primeiro vídeo de bastidores e novas imagens! #DCFanDomepic.twitter.com/SRlSEvzkvt — Lançamentos do Dia (@lancamentosdia) October 16, 2021

This reveal came in at DC FanDome on Saturday. Last month director James Wan gave us our first look at Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry in two different suits, captioning, "Here's @prideofgypsies in the classic #Aquaman suit AND a sneak peek at his other outfit - the stealth suit. Atlantean tech based on cephalopod's camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80's "blue suit"."

He also shared a rugged Patrick WIlson reprising his role Orm Marius, aka Ocean Master, aka the former king of Atlantis. Wan captions it with, "I found this guy @thereelpatrickwilson stranded on a desert beach, doing his Cast Away impression. #Aquaman"

And he didn't get there overnight! He shared his journey, captioning his post with, "Thank you @oldmanayo for the past 3+ months of Orm training... plus all the prep for the first flick. A lot of sweat. A lot of @yelawolf. Here we go. ???? #420x5#aquamanandthelostKingOrm#thatstherealtitle @creepypuppet"

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who will reprise the role of ruthless mercenary David Kane AKA Black Manta, thinks the fans are in for a treat. "I think the script is better than it was in the first one. It gives the actors a lot of good storytelling moments. In Aquaman, we just got a small introduction to Black Manta and to some of his motivations. In this one, I get to exercise and breathe a little bit more. I'm showing some different colors with this one....The bad guy is always more interesting to explore."

He's excited to explore the character and see the character stretch his legs. "Anywhere where he has a device or plot to get back to Aquaman, he's going to use it. So, he can show up wherever," the actor shared with ComicBook.com. "But when he does I hope that we get to see more of his wit and more of the comedic parts of Black Manta and see more of the things that make him [the Black Manta] that I know and the human that the fans, and the people in this universe, have grown to love over the years."

While plot details for the sequel remain under wraps, the working title Necrus gave DC fans a big hint. Necrus is the underwater city that only exists for periods of time and can never be found in the same location again. Necrus, known as 'The Black City' is ruled by a tyrant which could prove to be our foil to Aquaman.

James Wan is helming, once again, with writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also reunite several members of the cast from the first movie, including Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius/Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, Arthur's father. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022.