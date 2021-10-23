Jason Momoa has given us some idea of how much he has suffered while filming the upcoming DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa, who is well known for his sheer physicality, has now revealed the fallout from playing the underwater superhero, with the actor being beaten and bruised (and worse) in the name of our entertainment.

"I'm getting old. I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up. It's gonna be a great movie, you're gonna love it."

The activities of Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have clearly taken their toll on Jason Momoa's anatomy, with the actor detailing the various injuries that he has sustained. Of course, this being Jason Momoa after all, he has assured fans that none of this is as serious as it sounds, and that he has in fact suffered a lot more while filming other projects. "Yeah, yeah, look at me. I can see great. I'm good to go!" he continued. "I just kind of give it, yeah. I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I'm an aging superhero right now."

While plot details for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom remain largely under wraps, the title does offer some clues as to the direction of the comic book movie sequel, and suggests why Momoa has been left so battered by the production. Thanks to the title, we now know that Aquaman 2 will involve a mysterious "lost kingdom", which, based on DC lore, is likely to be Necrus. Necrus should be familiar to DC fans as the name of another underwater city akin to Aquaman's native Atlantis, and is unique in that it only exists for very brief intervals of time and can never be found in the same location twice. Known as "The Black City," Necrus is ruled over by a tyrant king and is completely militaristic, which should prove a challenge for the underwater superhero and could well be why Momoa has been left so pummelled.

Aside from hyping the physical efforts he has made for the DC sequel, Momoa has recently teased the stakes involved in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. "We all learned something on the first one. It's exciting because I haven't made too many sequels," the actor said. "I just know that it's, even on the page, it's absolutely wonderful. There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There's a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There's a lot of fun, and definitely the action's [bigger]."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be directed once again by James Wan, and will also reunite several members of the cast from the first movie, including Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius/Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, Arthur's father. The sequel has also recently added the likes of Randall Park, Vincent Regan, Jani Zhao, Pose breakout star Indya Moore, and Pilou Asbæk.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to hit movie theaters on December 16, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of The Ellen Show.