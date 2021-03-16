With the movie industry now having a brand-new set of rules and regulations, things are slowly starting to get going again, with upcoming comic book outing Aquaman 2 now gearing up to get started. According to a new report, the DC sequel will begin filming in the United Kingdom in June, confirming previous reports claiming that production would begin in summer. Aquaman 2 has also now been given an interesting working title which could offer some insight into plot elements of the sequel; Necrus.

Necrus should be familiar to DC fans and is the name of another underwater city similar to Aquaman's native Atlantis. It is unique in that it only exists for very brief intervals of time and can never be found in the same location twice. Known as "The Black City," Necrus is ruled over by a tyrant king and is completely militaristic, which should prove a challenge for the underwater superhero should Necrus turn out to be part of the story.

Released back in 2018, the first Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as the titular DC superhero. Beginning when Arthur Curry discovers he is half-human, half-Atlantean and born with the ability to communicate with marine creatures, Arthur must confront his origins and sets out to lead the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and stop his half-brother, King Orm from uniting the seven underwater kingdoms against the surface world.

Though the first movie was a flawed outing, it was well-received by both critics and audiences alike who praised it for its spectacle and energetic action, and went on to be a billion-dollar success at the box office. Thanks to Momoa's charismatically gruff lead performance, and the vibrant CGI, Aquaman emerged as one of the better outings in the DC catalogue, with fans looking forward to diving back in for the upcoming sequel.

Details on the plot of Aquaman 2 are being kept under wraps, but we do know that the movie will reunite Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry and Amber Heard's princess Mera, as well as bring back villains the Ocean Master and Black Manta, played once again by Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II respectively. Along with the new working title possibly offering some clues as to the movie's direction, writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick recently offered some insight into plans for the follow-up saying, "Hmm... Good question. We're not taking any one particular comic book story and adapting it, but if you want to know the vibe we're going for, pick up pretty much any Silver Age story featuring Black Manta."

Returning director James Wan has also teased that the sequel will be "a little bit more serious" and "more relevant in a world that we're living in today." Wan, who has become synonymous with horror moviemaking, also confirmed that the sequel would again take inspiration from the genre where appropriate due to Aquaman 2's setting. "Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there will be a little bit of that in this next one," Wan said.

Aquaman 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022. This comes to us from Discussing Film.