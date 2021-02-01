Action movie icon Dolph Lundgren has revealed when he starts work on upcoming DC sequel, Aquaman 2. The hulking actor will reprise the role of Aquaman's King Nereus for the follow-up, with Lundgren revealing that the Warner Bros. and DC Films movie will begin shooting this summer in London.

"I may be doing Aquaman 2 this summer, shooting in London. And that's coming out the following year in the theaters, they hope."

Along with filming details, Dolph Lundgren shared his excitiment about returning to the underwater comic book world of Aquaman, recalling the fun he had during the first movie...despite the tedium of being in a harness for hours on end.

"[Aquaman] was certainly a new experience. The only water I ever saw was in my bottle of Evian that I drank. There was no water on set. It was really very dry. So you hang in the harness all day - five, six, seven, eight hours a day - and you move your legs in a certain way, you talk, and you move around, and then your hair is added later in the computer. So it's very, very tedious, but it's a different experience. And it was fun to work with all the great actors - there's [Willem] Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson, and of course, Jason Momoa."

Lundgren, who is well known for playing big, brutish, violent characters, added that it was enjoyable to be portraying someone of royalty who is "like a political figure, a king who is talking more about politics and trying to keep the peace instead of kicking ass (laughs). I was very pleased James Wan hired me for that, and that was a great experience."

Released in 2018, Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as the title superhero, who sets out to lead the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and stop his half-brother, King Orm from uniting the seven underwater kingdoms against the surface world. Ludgren plays the king of the Atlantean tribe of Xebel and father of Amber Heard's Mera, roles which they will both reprise in the sequel.

Though the first movie was something of a flawed outing, it was well-received by both critics and audiences alike and went on to be a billion-dollar success at the box office. Thanks to Momoa's charismatically gruff lead performance, and the vibrant CGI spectacle, Aquaman emerged as one of the better outings in the DC catalogue, with fans looking forward to diving back in.

Details on the plot of Aquaman 2 are being kept under wraps, but we do know that the movie will reunite Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry and Amber Heard's princess Mera, as well as bring back villains the Ocean Master and Black Manta, played once again by Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II respectively.

Returning director James Wan previously teased that the follow-up will be "a little bit more serious" and "more relevant in a world that we're living in today." Wan, who has become synonymous with horror moviemaking, also confirmed that the sequel would again take inspiration from the genre where appropriate due to Aquaman 2's setting; "[Aquaman] takes place in these underwater worlds that can be very scary."

Aquaman 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022. Dolph Lungren made these comments during a recent Wizard World panel.