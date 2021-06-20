Amber Heard has been welcomed "back to Atlantis" by director James Wan for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. A direct sequel to 2018's Aquaman, the movie will bring back Heard as Mera alongside Jason Momoa as the titular superhero. As the upcoming sequel nears production, Heard has been consistently posting updates on social media teasing her return to the role despite continued controversy over her casting.

On Saturday, Amber Heard posted a new image to Instagram revealing a nice card she'd gotten from the Aquaman 2 production team. In the caption, Heard says that she's "in quarantine," including a mermaid emoji for effect. The attached handwritten note, which appears to have been included with some flowers, reads: "Amber - Welcome back to Atlantis. Love James & Rob."

In other posts on Instagram, Heard has revealed that she's been going through her physical training in preparation for her return as Mera. She also posted a picture of herself with Momoa while noting that she was "ready to get back to this." Recently, her co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also got in on the fun by posting an image of himself going through what appeared to be the Aquaman 2 screenplay.

Heard beginning her quarantine with James Wan welcoming her back for Aquaman 2 means that the popular petition for the actress to be fired from the project has ultimately failed. Leading up to the production, more than 1.8 million names had been added to an online petition demanding Warner Bros. recast the role of Mera with someone else. Last year, Heard dismissed the petition while adding that she couldn't wait to start production on the sequel.

"Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality," the Mera actress told Entertainment Weekly in November. "Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

Jason Momoa had also been so excited to return to Aquaman that he even got involved with the screenplay. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Momoa explained how he was so invested in the sequel's story that he contributed to the writing process. He also said how the plan was for the movie to be shot in July, coinciding with Heard beginning her quarantine process heading into late June.

"After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa said. "The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James [Wan] and our original writer David [Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick] finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers."

The actor added: "So that's exciting for me and I'm excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming." Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released on Dec.16, 2022. You can see more of Heard's social media posts by following Amber Heard on Instagram.